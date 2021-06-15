Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program to Support Customers Amid Current Drought

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its drought management and response plan, California Water Service (Cal Water) filed its updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan (Schedule 14.1) with the California Public Utilities Commission yesterday and announced an expanded conservation program to help customers reduce their water use.



Cal Water is currently in Stage 1 of Schedule 14.1, which includes penalties for violating prohibited uses of water established during the last historic drought. The prohibited uses of water include:

Applying water to outdoor landscapes that causes runoff onto adjacent property, non-irrigated areas, private and public walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures

Using a hose to wash motor vehicles unless the hose is fitted with a shutoff nozzle or device that causes it to cease dispensing water immediately when not in use

Applying water to driveways and sidewalks

Using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where the water is part of a recirculating system

Applying water to outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall

Using potable water to irrigate outside of new construction without drip or microspray systems

Irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless local ordinances state otherwise

Not repairing leaks within five days of notification

Restaurants may also only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must offer the option to opt out of daily linen and towel washing services.

While the first violation will typically result in a warning, subsequent violations may carry monetary penalties or restriction of service. Cal Water does not currently plan to implement water budgets in 2021 as part of its drought response, but will continue to monitor local conditions to determine if further steps are needed.

Additionally, Cal Water has doubled rebate amounts offered for large high-efficiency devices such as toilets, urinals, and clothes washers. Full rebate details and qualifying products are listed on the utility’s web site. Cal Water also offers:

Free conservation kits with high-efficiency plumbing retrofit devices for residential customers

Rebates for outdoor irrigation devices

Educational resources

A Smart Landscape Tuneup Program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of approved efficient devices and repair of most irrigation system leaks at no cost

Cal Water expects to launch a drip system conversion rebate and relaunch its turf replacement program, created during the previous drought, later this summer.

“Our customers answered the call to conserve water during the last drought, and we look forward to working with them to reduce their water use again this year,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “We hope that we will be able to achieve necessary water savings through voluntary conservation efforts; we will continue to monitor conditions in each of our service areas to determine if additional actions are required.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

