INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MMAC, ONB, DSSI, TGRF; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. First Midwest shareholders will receive Old National common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, former Old National stockholders are expected to own approximately 56% of the combined company.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held.

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock.

