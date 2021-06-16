GoldQuest: Mining Advisor to the Executive Branch Makes Positive Comments About the Romero Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) During an interview in El Gobierno de la Tarde the mining advisor of the Executive Branch, Miguel Peña, said last Friday that GoldQuest’s Romero project, in San Juan de la Maguana, has the ideal conditions to carry out a model mine in the Dominican Republic and the world.



He was also quoted as stating that the Romero site has been misinterpreted by a lot of San Juan’s society and that the deposit has the ideal conditions for an underground mine.

Dave Massola, CEO of GoldQuest Limited stated “We are glad that Mr. Pena has stated that the Romero Project will be an ideal mine for the Dominican Republic as the Romero Mine will be a simple underground mine with crushing, grinding and flotation and will only use water collected from rain to produce a copper concentrate.”

The Company is well funded with C$15.1 million in cash reported at the end of Q1 2021.

Link to Mr. Miguel Pena’s statements:

https://www.opinionlibrebarahona.com/2021/06/insisten-en-explotacion-minera-en-san.html?m=1

About GoldQuest:

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

