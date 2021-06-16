Imagine, a new brand from Sodexo Education

Montreal, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 15, 2021 --

Imagine by Sodexo is a specific brand that encompasses all of Sodexo Canada's food and facility service offerings. Each offering has been revamped and curated by leading chefs and specialists here in Canada. The focus has been on enhancing the experience and engagement of students and faculty from K-12 to higher education.

"Imagine by Sodexo is based on a unique value proposition," said Martin Lapointe, Senior Vice President of Sodexo Operations. "With Imagine, we are ensuring that we focus our offerings and services specifically for the K-12 and higher education markets. These are distinct markets that each require a unique client-centric approach".

Innovation is the key word for this new brand, both in terms of culinary concepts and technologies used in facility management. The goal is to enhance the experience of students and faculty, as well as administrators of school, college, and university organizations. The brand has worked with dieticians and nutritionists to refine menu offerings and integrate contactless technologies to facilitate secure transactions. Facility management also incorporates advanced technologies to raise standards in health and safety, sanitation, and cleaning.

"We want to be the partner of choice in the purest sense of the word. Our goal is to work together to fully understand the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve to help our clients seize every opportunity for success for their institution today and in a longer-term perspective."

To celebrate the launch of this new brand, Sodexo Education has posted a recipe book created by the employees of Sodexo Canada's Education division. Chefs, the sales and marketing team and even the President of Sodexo Canada, Suzanne Bergeron, contributed to the writing of this atypical book of recipes of diverse origins. A real trip within Canada, Quebec and beyond!

