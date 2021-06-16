Perth’s Leading Kitchen Design Firm Opens New Showroom in Subiaco

Perth, Australia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchen Capital, Perth’s leading kitchen design firm takes this opportunity to share some great news with its patrons, partners, vendors, and well-wishers. The first is that the firm is now expanding its footprint with a brand-new showroom in Subiaco, Perth which will open its doors on the 1st of July 2021.

The second piece of news is that Rob Broadfield, West Australia’s famed and otherwise infamous food editor has kindly agreed to be the brand ambassador representing Kitchen Capital. Rob needs no introduction in the food and beverage industry. As a journalist with over 35 years of a career spanning across TV, talk shows, reporting, editing, commentary, current affairs, and as a columnist, Rob has also seen immense success as a chef and restaurant owner.

While almost every other restaurant loves to be featured and reviewed by Rob, there is no other person that can better represent Kitchen Capital than Rob himself who totally understands the role a well-designed kitchen plays in everyday cooking especially the commercial kitchens. Kitchen Capital has been renovating kitchens, studies, theatre, entertainment rooms, and laundries for over 20 years now. The team consists of local designers who are not just qualified but are highly experienced. Their award-winning designs speak for themselves and have designed over thousands of kitchens across Perth and Western Australia, customers do not need any other reasons for choosing this team for their upcoming kitchen renovations or new kitchen designs.



Kitchen Capital - Kitchen Renovations

“We had a brilliant experience with Kitchen Capital, after being unimpressed with other providers. Shelley designed our kitchen and the process was exciting and professional. We were kept in the loop at all times and the outcome was so much better than we had imagined”, says Kristal O’Halloran, a happy customer. “A kitchen is a big expense, and we really trusted Shelley to design something lovely but also functional. And it’s perfect. Thanks, team!” adds Kristal.

Their new kitchen showroom aims at catering to the varied design needs of customers who reside in all kinds of spaces whether it is the heritage homes in Fremantle or the sophisticated apartments in Subiaco.

What makes the kitchen renovations team stand out is their attention to detail and an element of surprise. One of their recent projects was a functional and spacious kitchen which was inspired by black tile splash, an element which was chosen by the client’s mother; followed by incorporating the handmade lead-light doors in the display cabinet handcrafted by the client’s father. At Kitchen Capital, it is more than just design. It is about keeping certain memories alive and adding an emotional value to the spaces.

The website is currently updated with a catalog of completed projects which speaks volumes about the quality of workmanship and materials used. The new showroom in Subiaco, Perth is the largest single display of custom cabinetry and showcases a wide range of bathrooms, kitchens, and storage solutions. Customers will find materials, fixtures, and fittings from renowned brands including Caesarstone, Smartstone, Dekton by Consentino & Blum and more. Appliances from ILVE, Smeg are also offered by Hart & Co. Appliances by Rick Hart.

To learn more visit https://kitchencapital.com.au/

About Kitchen Capital

Kitchen Capital based in Perth, Australia was established in 1997 by Sue Jansen. It is now a leading kitchen design company offering bespoke renovations and design services with 3D CAD plans offered by award-winning kitchen designers.

