Mika & Milo: Nominated for Prestigious Junior Design Awards 2021 in Best Knitwear Category

New York, NY , June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mika & Milo Cashmere has been nominated for this year’s prestigious Junior Design Awards in the Best Knitwear Category. The news comes one year after the group won Silver for Best International Fashion Newcomer. It has been listed as a brand to watch by trend forecasting giant WGSN and the world’s largest trade fair for kids clothes: Playtime Paris.

Born out of a rich history in textiles, Mika and Milo is a 4th generation Scottish textile firm which specialises in making cashmere for kids. Founder Aiko Stevenson’s great grandfather used to run his own woolen mill producing his own brand of Scottish tweeds on the outskirts of Edinburgh. When her father joined the business, he added cashmere to the mix.



In the past, Scottish cashmere was the finest in the world. But, fast forward 100 years and the world’s finest cashmere now comes from the blustery plains of Inner Mongolia where the frigid winter cold helps the goats to grow a fine inner coat. And it is this fine inner coat which makes the most delicious cashmere sweaters. But, did you know that one cashmere goat only produces enough yarn to make one cashmere jumper a year? And that’s why a good quality cashmere pullover can be rather pricey.

Cashmere is a lovely winter choice for kids as the soft natural fibre will not itch their sensitive skins. It also prevents little babies from overheating as they move from being outside in the cold to the warmth of the indoors. And, if cared for properly, it is incredibly durable, making it the perfect sustainable natural fibre, especially when teamed up with harder wearing merino wool.

Mika & Milo strongly believes in making beautiful sustainable pieces which last so that it can be passed down from sibling to sibling and then of course, generation to generation. After all, what could possibly be nicer than for your own kids to pass down their own cashmere hand-me-downs to their own Little Ones?

Known for its minimalistic timeless designs, here are a few of its best selling styles:

The Lightning Jumper for boys at $178 is made up of the softest cashmere from Inner Mongolia. The jumper keeps the boys warm and when teamed up with one of Mika & Milo’s boy pants, these little dudes are all ready to have a comfortable day at home or play. Currently available in an attractive blue, the lightweight jumper takes on the iconic lightning bolt with a bold red intarsia design down the front. Team it up with our Boy Pants in a matching color for a head-to-toe cosy feel. Parents can shop for kids aged 1 to 7 years. It also makes a perfect birthday gift. Shop right away before the lighting jumper disappears.

The Angel Onesie for both girls and boys is another best-selling style. Made with the softest cashmere from Inner Mongolia it will keep your Tiny One lovely and warm all winter long. Plus it comes with easy changing with sweet buttons at the shoulder and all down the legs.

Candy Floss Swing Dress for girls priced at $218 is available in a cute candy floss color that is sure to become a prized possession in the princess’s wardrobe. With impeccable stitching and great attention to detail, girls will look their beautiful best in this swing dress. The dress also meets the twirling needs of girls aged 2 to 6. This too makes it a special holiday gift for a special girl in the family. Made with the finest sustainable fabrics, the swing dress is very easy to maintain and can be passed on from one girl to another in the family.

Dino Hoodie at $198 is a fun addition to any boy’s wardrobe. A snuggly hoodie with Dinosaur spikes all down the hood and back, it will make your Little Tot ROAR. Made with the softest cashmere from Inner Mongolia, it will keep you little man all cosy and warm, for ages 1 to 5Y.

Summer Lightning Jumper at $108 for boys aged 2 to 6 years is now available in silver grey colour. Made up of 95% organic cotton and 5% pure cashmere, the jumper promises to keep your lad relaxed especially during long hours of school, play, or at home. It can be teamed with one of the boy pants by Mika & Milo to give a complete cozy look.. The summer lightning jumper is light in weight and great for travels. In fact, all of the Mika & Milo collection is travel friendly.

Being a mother of two, Aiko understands the most common issues that most parents face when it comes to shopping for their kids. Mika & Milo makes it easy for parents to shop for top-notch clothing, made from sustainable fabrics which will stand the test of time.

To learn more visit https://mika-milo.com/

About Mika & Milo

Mika & Milo was started by Aiko Stevenson, a former broadcast journalist with BBC, CNN, Bloomberg with a special column on Climate Change for Huffington Post; she’s also a mother of two children Mika and Milo. Aiko’s roots go back to a business family with a 4th generation history and legacy running woolen mills with over 100 years of experience in the textile industry. Mika & Milo was founded on the ethos of caring for the planet and creating sustainable products that can be passed on to generations after generations.

