ForFarmers N.V.: Adrie van der Ven to leave ForFarmers

Lochem, 16 June 2021



Adrie van der Ven to leave ForFarmers



Adrie van der Ven will leave ForFarmers as of 1 January 2022. This has been decided in mutual understanding. Van der Ven will remain COO and member of the Executive Board until 1 October 2021 and will subsequently stay on as advisor until the end of the year. This will allow a smooth transition of his tasks and responsibilities in the coming period.

Yoram Knoop, CEO of ForFarmers: “Adrie joined the Executive Board in 2019. He has made a significant contribution to the realisation of the strategy Build to Grow 2025, for which I am grateful to him. In addition, the important step to the growth market Poland was made under his leadership. On behalf of myself and my colleagues I want to wish him the best for the future.”

The Executive Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, will announce how the succession of Adrie van der Ven will be dealt with later.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





