NB Private Equity: Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director

NBPE Announces Appointment of a New Non-Executive Director







16 June 2021

The Board of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company” or “NBPE”) is pleased to announce that Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect on 15 June 2021

Ms. Symington-Mills joined M&G Investment Management in 2003 before a successful career at Royal Bank of Scotland and Jefferies as a listed alternative investment funds research analyst, with a particular focus on listed private equity. She subsequently became Chief Operating Officer at LPEQ, an international association of listed private equity companies, and has played a key role in increasing awareness and understanding of listed private equity throughout her career. Ms Symington-Mills is also the founder and CEO of Cityparents, an award-winning organisation supporting working parents in corporate roles.

In addition, Louisa Symington-Mills has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. All appointments are effective immediately.

William Maltby, Chairman, said “We are delighted that Louisa is joining the Board. Her significant buy- and sell-side listed private equity experience and participation in the broader LPE sector will complement the Board’s expertise, particularly as we expand our investor relations programme.”

Louisa Symington-Mills added “I’ve followed NBPE’s progress closely since its successful listing 14 years ago. NBPE has a strong track record of returns and unique co-investment model, and I’m excited about working with the rest of the board as it seeks to engage with a wider range of investors and communicate the merits of investing in listed private equity.”

As announced in April 2021, Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy at Neuberger Berman, will not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM in September. Peter has been a member of the board since the Company’s inception in 2007. Peter’s commitment to NBPE will remain unchanged in his capacity on the Investment Committee of the Manager and as Managing Director of Neuberger Berman. Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board will comprise of five independent Directors.

This announcement is made In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. Additionally, it is noted there are no further disclosures required for Louisa Symington-Mills in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.





