Clarity Gold Reports High Grade Gold Intercepts Including 2.10 m of 18.64 gpt Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce the first analytical results from approximately 2,600 m of the ongoing 10,000 m diamond drill program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.



Selected Intercepts

Hole DES21-156: 3.68 g/t Au over 5.25 m, 18.64 g/t Au over 2.10 m and 32.67 g/t Au over 0.45 m

Hole DES21-157: 3.79 g/t Au over 4.45 m and 20.36 g/t Au over 0.80 m

Hole DES21-160: 4.88 g/t Au over 1.25 m

Hole DES21-161: 6.97 g/t Au over 2.65 metres, 15.80 g/t Au over 0.95 m

Maps showing hole locations and analytical results are available on the Company’s website claritygoldcorp.com

The results in this press release are from holes completed on the western portion of the DAC Zone that were designed to infill and confirm the mineralized structure and anticipated mineralization identified in historic drilling. The results of this drilling will play an important role in understanding the distribution of mineralization.

“These first holes confirm the presence of mineralization on the western portions of the historic DAC resource estimate area,” stated CEO, James Rogers. “We are pleased with the results as they build our understanding of the mineralized system which will continue to be enhanced as we receive more data from the ongoing drilling and our work with the recently announced Minerva Intelligence AI processing of the historic database. The drills are now focused on infill and testing at depth on the recently acquired private lots where historic drilling intercepted high grade gold mineralization.”

Table 1 Significant Intercepts

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Grade (g/t) DES21-156 173.00 205.80 32.80 0.59 including 195.30 196.10 0.80 4.89 DES21-156 329.15 334.40 5.25 3.68 including 329.70 331.80 2.10 18.64 and 331.35 331.80 0.45 32.67 DES21-157 128.00 129.85 1.85 0.80 DES21-157 160.44 164.30 3.86 0.72 DES21-157 200.00 206.35 6.35 0.58 DES21-157 230.50 234.95 4.45 3.79 including 230.50 231.30 0.80 20.36 DES21-159 118.00 159.00 41.00 0.53 including 153.00 153.90 0.90 3.62 DES21-160 266.00 272.20 6.20 0.60 DES21-160 296.00 308.70 12.70 0.83 including 299.10 300.00 0.90 3.74 DES21-160 331.80 335.35 3.55 0.98 DES21-160 349.50 368.50 19.00 0.55 DES21-160 388.00 396.00 8.00 1.57 including 391.00 392.00 1.00 4.99 including 394.00 395.00 1.00 3.68 DES21-160 435.45 436.70 1.25 4.88 DES21-161 277.50 280.15 2.65 6.97 including 278.05 279.00 0.95 15.80 DES21-161 319.55 330.20 10.65 0.93 including 326.35 327.00 0.65 8.80 DES21-161 464.90 467.40 2.50 1.47 including 464.90 465.50 0.60 5.12 DES21-162 273.00 286.70 13.70 0.51 including 286.15 286.70 0.55 4.70 DES21-162 304.00 325.00 21.00 0.98 including 319.00 321.30 2.30 4.48 DES21-162 368.45 371.55 3.10 0.82

*Assay results are reported in core length. True width is estimated to be between 80% and 97%. Average recovery for these holes is 98.99%

With the exception of DES21-158 which was abandoned and restarted as DES21-159, all drilling on the project, so far in 2021, has intercepted anomalous gold and confirmed the presence of the quartz carbonate altered and mineralized shear zone. Gold occurs as free gold and in association with pyrite and chalcopyrite as observed in thin section and in drill core.

The Company looks forward to updating further as additional results are received and as we continue to interpret these results as we evaluate bulk tonnage and high-grade models for the Destiny Project.

Table 2 Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 18N

Hole ID Easting Northing Total Depth (m) Azimuth Inclination Comment DES21-156 317421 5401793 423.00 180 -50 DES21-157 317251 5401759 403.35 180 -60 DES21-158 317336 5401755 105.00 150 -70 Hole Lost in structure and reset as DES21-159 DES21-159 317336 5401755 177.85 180 -50 Hole Lost in mineralized zone DES21-160 317407 5401867 519.00 150 -50 DES21-161 317407 5401867 503.00 160 -50 DES21-162 317407 5401867 501.00 169 -48.5

Figure 1 - Plan map of drilling in DAC Zone on the Destiny Project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/750dcd18-7805-44ec-a47c-fa44a2371b83

Figure 2 - Plan map showing Results from DES21-156 through DES21-162 including historic drill intercepts.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0d4dfd8-aaac-4799-a7a9-34a3168b8888

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Drill core is transported to a facility in Val d’Or where it is logged, photographed, and sampled. Once logging is complete, samples of half core are sawed, prepared and securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Timmins for processing and analysis, an independent, ISO 17025 certified facility. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm and a 250g subsample was pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. The subsample was analyzed by a combination of fire assay with atomic absorption finish for gold and aqua regia digestion with an ICP-ES finish for a suite of 33 elements. Samples containing visible gold or which returned over 2.0 g/t Au were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay. The Company has established a QA/QC program consisting of inserting quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks, duplicates, and reference materials.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (“QP”) under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About the Destiny Project

Option to acquire 100% ownership.

Located in the historic, mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Gold mineralization occurs in high-grade quartz veins within shear zones starting at 15 m below surface.

Drilling results include: 167 g/t Au over 1 m (from 221.7 m) 6.15 g/t Au over 23.6 m (from 117.2 m) 19.49 g/t Au over 2.7 m (from 166.0 m)

The Historical Estimate at the DAC Zone is open along strike with only coarse drilling denoting high grade intercepts outside of the 2011 Historical Estimate area showing expansion potential along strike from the DAC Zone over approximately 2.5 km to the Darla Zone.

Excellent infrastructure – ~75 km NNE of Val d’Or with road access.

Considerable work done historically including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The 5,013 ha project includes the DAC Zone, one of several gold zones along an approximately 6 km long segment of the Despinassy Shear Zone within the Chicobi Deformation Zone. Approximately 2.5 km east along strike of the DAC Zone is the Darla Zone. In between the Darla and DAC is the coarsely drilled GAP zone where 2012 drilling intercepted anomalous gold in all 12 holes which were spaced 100 m apart.

The current exploration potential is based on decades of past work on the Destiny Project. Exploration of the Destiny Project dates back to the 1930s. The first concerted diamond drilling campaign commenced in 1998.

Previous work on the property can be summarized as follows:

172 Diamond drill holes comprising approximately 50,400 m



Reconnaissance till sampling from 11 Sonic drill holes



2,430 MMI geochemical samples



982 line km of airborne VTEM surveys



171 line km of ground magnetics surveys



128 line km of IP

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

