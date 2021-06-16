Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 27/2021          June 16th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employeeSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date15 June 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded90,909
Market value (DKK) of securities traded1,008,070




For further information, please contact:

Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

