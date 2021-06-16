Company announcement no. 27/2021 June 16th, 2021

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities





Company announcement





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS Senior management employee’s position CEO & President Relationship with member of senior management employee Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 15 June 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 90,909 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 1,008,070









For further information, please contact:



Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment