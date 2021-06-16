Personal Care Appliances Market revenue to cross USD 30 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Personal Care Appliances Market by Product (Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care), Power Supply (Battery Operated, Electric), Sales Channel (Online, Retail), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of personal care appliances will cross $30 billion by 2027.

The market growth is attributed to the rising popularity of beauty enhancing and personal healthcare products. Increasing awareness about the benefits of personal care appliances in Asia & Latin American countries is driving the market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had negative impacts on the personal care appliances market, leading to several challenges. However, restrictions on movement have increased the online sales of personal care appliances. According to the survey conducted by the UNCTAD and other associations in 2020, the online purchases have increased by six to ten percent. The market is expected to show a rapid growth by the end of 2021 with amplifying trend of personal grooming.

The oral irrigator segment in the personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of dental cavities on global scale. The growing awareness about oral irrigator among patients suffering from cavities, plaque, gum disease and oral cancer will fuel the market demand for oral care products. Technological advancements and modernizations in designs & features of oral irrigators will propel the demand for these oral care products.

The Europe personal care appliances market will observe substantial growth through 2027 led by the presence of established market players and early adoption of personal care electric appliances. In addition, regulations such as the European Union’s Ecodesign Directive are compelling market players to develop low power-consuming products, adding up to the acceptance battery-powered personal care appliances in this region.

The leaders active in the market are Havells India Limited, Conair Corporation, Colgate Palmolive Company, Panasonic Corporation, KoninKlijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Brands Inc., Ragalta USA, and Group SEB. These companies are focusing on organic & inorganic strategies to influence their market presence globally.

Some major findings in the personal care appliances market report include:

Rising urbanization and increasing disposable income across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are increasing the demand for personal care appliances.

The emergence of new market participants and usage of low pricing strategy will augment the market value in APAC and Latin America

Increasing demand for powered toothbrush and oral irrigator due to the rising importance of oral health care among consumers will foster the oral care segment growth. AI-powered oral irrigator will create opportunities for the industry growth.

In response to the high demand for battery-powered hair styling products, the manufacturers are developing cordless devices with long battery life and adding technologically advanced features for greater convenience.

The market leaders are focusing on the development of new products and aiming on strategic mergers and acquisitions to accelerate international expansion and growth.

