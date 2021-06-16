Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $155.06 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1% - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global therapeutic proteins market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the therapeutic proteins market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $90.53 billion in 2020 to $98.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $155.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.



Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar. In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



In June 2018, Sanofi, a therapeutic solutions provider acquired Ablynx for $4.8 billion. With this acquisition, Sanofi strengthen its R&D strategy with the addition of Ablynx's nanobody technology platform. Sanofi will also focus on technologies addressing multiple disease targets with single multi-specific molecules. Ablynx, a biopharmaceutical company based in Ghent, Belgium, that develops proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.

Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals. The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent. FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.

Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. In 2018, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Therapeutic Proteins Market Characteristics



3. Therapeutic Proteins Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Therapeutic Proteins



5. Therapeutic Proteins Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

6.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

6.3. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines

Protein Diagnostics

7. Therapeutic Proteins Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc

Baxter International Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Biogen Inc

Genentech Inc

Generex Biotechnology

Genetech

Merck Serono S.A

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Hualan Biological Engineering

CSL Behring

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz International

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AbbVie

Bristol Myers Squibb Co

Novartis

ProBiogen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7542m