The global aircraft electric motors market size is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 12.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

(US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and Rolls-Royce PLC (UK). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft electric motors production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.



Engine control system: The largest segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by application. “

The engine control system segment is expected to be the largest market by value.The growth of the engine control system segment of the aircraft electric motors market can be attributed to the increase in the complexity of engines increasing with more control signals and greater demand for performance and functionality.



In addition, small electric aircraft usually have an electric starting system during which an electrical motor is employed along with a battery, which is the source of electricity, wiring, switches, and solenoids to operate the starter. Electric motors are also used to drive the lubrication and scavenge pumps in aircraft for oil lubrication and fuel or coolant systems.

AC motor: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by type. “

Based on type, the AC motor segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.The growth of the AC motor segment of the aircraft electric motors market can be attributed to the applications with varied power requirements.



These are used in actuation systems in aircraft fans and hydraulic pumps.



Above 200 kW: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by output power. “

Based on output power, the above 200 kW segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to their ideal usage for the propulsion of mid-sized aircraft covering short-range flights.



These motors are well-suited to power smaller aircraft as a standalone system or as part of a distributed system on larger aircraft like the Eviation Alice 9-passenger aircraft. They typically have higher torque and lesser RPM compared to smaller motors.

Above 200 Nm: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by torque. “

Based on torque, the above 200 Nm segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to large or heavy applications by providing high torque at a slower speed.



Above 10 kW/kg: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by power density. “

Based on power density, the above 10 kW/kg segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to heavy aircraft applications like propulsion.



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by aircraft type. “

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance.



They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.



OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by end use. “

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.OEMs are responsible for the installation of electric motors in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers.



Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft electric motors market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft electric motors market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced electric motors in the region.



In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft electric motors to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as MagniX, H3X, Kollmorgen, Windings Inc., Honeywell International, Inc, are expected to drive the aircraft electric motors market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft electric motors.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft electric motors market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, type, output power, torque, power density, aircraft type, end use, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Aircraft Electric Motors Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein aircraft electric motors are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

