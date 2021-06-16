Global Cell Dissociation Markets, 2021-2026 - Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products & Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell dissociation market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of cell-based research, the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.

Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products, and instruments. The Enzymatic dissociation products segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell-based research is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.

Based on the tissue, the cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues, and other tissues (skeletal, muscle tissues). The connective tissues segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to cell-based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing funding for cell-based research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies

Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-Based Research

Lack of Infrastructure for Cell-Based Research in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Growth in Stem Cell Research

Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products

Challenges

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Cell Dissociation Market, by Product

7 Cell Dissociation Market, by Tissue

8 Cell Dissociation Market, by Type

9 Cell Dissociation Market, by End-user

10 Cell Dissociation Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Kgaa

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Stemcell Technologies

Promocell Gmbh

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cytiva (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Miltenyi Biotec

Atcc

Corning Inc.

Himedia Laboratories

Pan-Biotech

Accegen

Cellsystems Gmbh

Amsbio

Other Players

Vitacyte

Alstembio Cell Advancement

Biological Industries

Gemini Bio-Products

Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc.

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

R&D Systems (Bio-Techne)

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Capricorn Scientific

Abeomics

Genlantis

Neuromics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1uiqk