Global Cell Dissociation Markets, 2021-2026 - Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products & Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products

The global cell dissociation market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.
The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of cell-based research, the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.
Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products, and instruments. The Enzymatic dissociation products segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell-based research is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.
Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.
Based on the tissue, the cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues, and other tissues (skeletal, muscle tissues). The connective tissues segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to cell-based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing funding for cell-based research.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research
- Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research
Restraints
- High Cost of Cell-Based Research
- Lack of Infrastructure for Cell-Based Research in Emerging Economies
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Growth in Stem Cell Research
- Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products
- Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products
Challenges
- Survival of Small Players and New Entrants
- Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology
