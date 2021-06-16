The foam market size is estimated at USD 93.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foam Market by Type, Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095516/?utm_source=GNW





Foam is widely used in the automotive, building & construction, packaging, footwear, sports & recreational, and furniture & bedding industries. Flexible PU foam is extensively used in the automotive and building & construction industries. It helps automobile manufacturers address issues related to weight reduction, vibration absorption, fuel efficiency, and durability



Building & Construction is projected to be the largest end-use industry of foam market.



The building & construction industry in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the next five years, driven by huge investments in new infrastructure development, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in major countries like China and India.



The high demand for online shopping is increasing the demand for packaging; this is expected to drive the protective packaging market during the forecast period. The use of foam in medical device packaging, orthopedic soft goods, and medical components is also projected to drive the market in the medical industry between 2021 and 2026.



Polyurethane is the largest foam type segment of the foam market.

MDI, TDI, polyether polyols, and polyester polyols are the major raw materials used to make polyurethane foam.PU foam has open-cell structures.



Generally, manufacturers make these foams by reacting polyols and diisocyanates, both of which are extracted from raw petroleum.A blowing agent is used to blow the cells of the foam and expand its volume to form lightweight PU foam.



Generally, polyols with TDI (toluene diisocyanate) produce flexible foam, which is mainly used to make flexible slab stock foam, while polyols with MDI produce rigid foam.PU foam has low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties.



It is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foam is used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. It is also used in thermal insulation and RTM cores. PU foam is categorized into three sub-segments - flexible PU foam, rigid PU foam, and spray PU foam.



APAC is the largest market for foam during the forecast period.

The foam market in APAC is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC.The region is the fastest-growing in the foam market, driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in the automotive, marine, building & construction, and manufacturing industries.



The growth of the APAC market is propelled by the increasing use of foam in the building & construction, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, furniture & bedding, and packaging industries.The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development in the market.



The continuous growth in the manufacturing of products for domestic use, as well as exports, drives the demand for foam in the region.



BASF SE (Germany), Armacell International S.A. (Germany), JSP (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Arkema (France), and Zotefoams Plc (UK) are some of the major players catering to the demand for foam, globally.



