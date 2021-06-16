Worldwide Laptops Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include Dell, AsusTek Computer and Apple Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laptops Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global laptops market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global laptops market is expected to grow from $106.24 billion in 2020 to $115.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $149.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the laptops ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Laptop market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider laptops market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The laptops market section of the report gives context. It compares the laptops market with other segments of the laptops market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the laptops market are Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.



The laptops market consists of sales of laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide laptops which are portable and compact personal computers with the same capabilities as a desktop computer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. Laptop computers, also known as notebooks, are small computers that users can use in a variety of environments.



Major companies operating in the laptop industry are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for laptop. For instance, in June 2020, Lenovo, a China based computer manufacturing company launched Flex 5G laptop with Windows 10 at CES 2020 which is acclaimed to be the world's first 5G laptop running on Windows 10. The laptop which is also called as Lenovo Yoga 5G, is powered by 8cx 5 G Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, and operates on Windows 10 Pro. It also consists 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.



The laptops market covered in this report is segmented by type into ultrabook; netbook; notebook; others. It is also segmented by end-use into personal; business; gaming.



In June 2018, Sharp Corporation, a Japan based company that designs and manufactures electronic products acquired Toshiba's personal PC business for $36 million. This acquisition also includes the issuance of $1.8 billion in new shares by Sharp to buy back stock from banks. The acquisition will allow Sharp to access PC market but under the control of Foxconn which acquired Sharp in 2016. Toshiba is a Japanese multinational engineering and electronics conglomerate corporation.



The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the laptops market in the forecast period. Globally, the number of internet users is increasing by more than 8% annually and the average global internet user spends over 6 1?2 hours per day online. More than three quarters of the world's larger economies of internet users go online via desktops and laptops. In 2020, globally, there are more than 4.66 billion people who are using the Internet (about 60% of the world's overall population). Over the twelve months up to July 2020, over 346 million new users arrived online, leading to average growth of around 950,000 new users per day. Therefore, the growing internet penetration is expected to drive the growth of the laptops market during the period.



The increasing demand for smartphones and tablets is expected to hamper the growth of the laptops market in the forecast period. Smartphones and tablets can now be the main computing devices, and the efficiency disparity between laptops and smartphones continue to grow as consumers update their smartphones more quickly than their laptop computers. Also, many smartphones are available today in the market which work more efficiently than a laptop. There was an approximate 4.3 billion smartphones which were in use worldwide by the end of 2017, which is thrice the number of laptops and is expected to continue to rise by 9% each year and reach 7.2 billion by 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand for smartphones is expected to restrain the growth of the laptops market during the period.



