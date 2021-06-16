The global radiotherapy market is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiotherapy Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05226975/?utm_source=GNW

However, the underdeveloped public health infrastructure in emerging countries, shortage of trained and skilled radiation oncologists, and the limited access to and affordability of various radiotherapy treatment options are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The prostate cancer segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the external beam as well as internal beamradiotherapymarket in 2020

On the basis of application, the radiotherapy market is classified into two major segments—external beam radiotherapy and internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy applications.Based on indication, the external beam radiotherapy applications segment is further divided into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer (laryngeal cancer, hypopharyngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and oral cavity cancer), and other cancers (pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer, among others).



The prostate cancer segment accounted for a significant share of both EBRT and brachytherapy market owing to the high and growing prevalence of prostate cancer and the positive outcomes for prostate cancer treatment usingradiotherapy.



The particle therapy segment ofproduct, to register a significant growth rate amongst the external beam radiotherapy products, owing to new product launches and approvals

On the basis of product, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy products.The external beam radiotherapy products segment is further divided into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy units.



The internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy products segment includes seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and IORT systems, while the systemic radiotherapy segment includes iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186, and other radioisotopes (Yttrium-90, Radium-223, Phosphorous-32, and Radio-labelled antibodies, among others).In 2020, the particle therapy segment accounted for the largest growth rate, mainly due to the growing prevalence of cancer, continuous product development, and launches during last three years.



For instance, Varian launched the ProBeam 360° single-room proton therapy system in 2018 and introduced a multi-room configuration for the same product in 2019. Similarly, Mevion received FDA 510(k) clearance for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System, including the HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning (PBS) technology, in January 2018.



Increasedinstallations and government initiativesto drive the segment growthof hospitals end user segment

Based on end user, the radiotherapy market has been segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the radiotherapy market owing to the rising global prevalence of cancer, increasing installations of advanced radiotherapy equipment in developed as well as developing regions, increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping (or upgrading) hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems, and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.In 2021, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai and Shanghai Fosun Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (China) signed an agreement with Mevion Medical Systems to establish the first pediatric proton therapy center in China. Many more such recent developments will drive the market for hospital end user segment.



The US market, by region, commanded the largest market share in 2020

On the basis of region, the radiotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The North America held the major share of the global radiotherapy market in 2020.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as the ongoing technological advancements, rising incidence of cancer, improving reimbursement scenario, and the rising focus of key players on strengthening their presence in the region.



The dominant players in the global radiotherapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta (Sweden) Accuray Incorporated (US), Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), BD (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), ICAD, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), P-cure Ltd. (Israel), ViewRay, Inc. (US), and ZEISS Group (Germany), among others.



