Worldwide Oral Hygiene Industry to 2026 - Adoption of Premium Oral Care Products is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Hygiene Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oral hygiene market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market is the rising disposable incomes of the people, adoption of premium oral care products, various product innovations, availability of a wide range of product portfolio among many other driving factors. Besides, there has been an increased consumer preference witnessed for an electronic toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss in the western countries which are also supporting the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, various investments along with the promotional activities conducted by the key players are also creating opportunities for market growth.



The global oral hygiene market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the global oral hygiene market is segmented as hygiene products and hygiene accessories. The hygiene products segment is further sectioned as toothpaste, dental rinse/ mouthwash, fresh breath strips, chewing gums, and others. While, the hygiene accessories segment is sectioned as toothbrushes, dental floss, tongue cleaners, and others. The hygiene products segment is likely to hold a major share in the global oral hygiene market. Based on the distribution channel, the global oral hygiene market is segmented as offline channels and online channels. The online channels segment is likely to hold a major share in the global oral hygiene market.



Based on the demographic viewpoint, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income in developing countries. Further, Avon Products Inc., 3M Co., Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, The Procter & Gamble Inc., Johnson & Johnson Service Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and The Himalaya Drug Co. among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global oral hygiene market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Oral Hygiene Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Oral Hygiene Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global oral hygiene market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global oral hygiene market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global oral hygiene market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. 3M Co.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Unilever PLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. The Procter & Gamble Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Johnson & Johnson Service Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Oral Hygiene Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Hygiene Products

5.1.1.1. Toothpaste

5.1.1.2. Dental Rinse/ Mouthwash

5.1.1.3. Fresh Breath Strips

5.1.1.4. Chewing Gums

5.1.1.5. Others

5.1.2. Hygiene Accessories

5.1.2.1. Toothbrush

5.1.2.2. Dental Floss

5.1.2.3. Tongue Cleaners

5.1.2.4. Others

5.2. Global Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Offline Channels

5.2.2. Online Channels



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Avon Products Inc.

7.2. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

7.3. Colgate-Palmolive Co.

7.4. Dabur India Ltd.

7.5. Dr. Fresh LLC

7.6. GC Corp.

7.7. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.9. LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

7.10. Lion Corp.

7.11. Perrigo Co. Plc

7.12. Sunstar Suisse S.A.

7.13. The Himalaya Drug Co.

7.14. Ultradent Products Inc.



