Global Deodorant Market (2020 to 2026) - by Product Type, Distribution Channels and Region

The global deodorant market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the growing popularity and trends of perfumes and deodorants among the consumers. The increasing willingness of the consumer to pay more for a premium for the products as well as a natural and organic product is also likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing concept of cruelty-free fragrances and their increased demands has also been driving the demand for the deodorants market globally.



The global deodorant market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as a spray, roll-on, stick, and others. The other segment includes cream, gel, and wipes. The spray segment of the global deodorant market is projected to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized cosmetic stores, and online channels. The online channels segment of the global deodorant market is projected to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period.



Based on geography, the global deodorant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to hold a significant market share. The US and Canada are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the deodorant market in the region. Further, Adidas AG, Avon Products, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., Nike Inc., Revlon Inc., and LVMH are some of the prominent players functioning in the global deodorant market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Deodorant Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Deodorant Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channels



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global deodorant market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global deodorant market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global deodorant market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Deodorant Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Spray

5.1.2. Roll-on

5.1.3. Stick

5.1.4. Others (Cream, Gel, Wipes)

5.2. Global Deodorant Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Supermarkets & hypermarket

5.2.2. Specialized Cosmetic Stores

5.2.3. Online Channels



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adidas AG

7.2. Avon Products, Inc.

7.3. Beiersdorf AG

7.4. CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

7.5. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

7.6. EO Products

7.7. Erbaviva LLC

7.8. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.9. Lion Corp.

7.10. L'Occitane International SA

7.11. L'Oreal SA

7.12. LVMH

7.13. Nike Inc.

7.14. Revlon Inc.

7.15. Sky Organics

7.16. Spirit Nest

7.17. The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

7.18. The Procter & Gamble Co.

7.19. Titan Co. Ltd.

7.20. Truly's Natural Products

7.21. Unilever PLC

7.22. Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd.

