US Hospitality, Restaurants, Hotels, Bars and Food Service Market to Reach $796 Billion by 2027

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
- Agriculture, Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Growing (Farming); Animals (Livestock) Operations and Feedlots; Fishing; and Timber Lands Industry (U.S.) to reach $796,759,933,504 million by 2027.
- Hospitality, Restaurants, Hotels, Bars and Food Service Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
1) Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features:
1) Historical data
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Key Data:
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2020
- Revenues projected through 2027
- Employee Count 2012-2019
- Annual Growth Rate 2020
- CAGR 2012 through 2020
- CAGR 2021 through 2027
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2012-2019
- Number of Establishments 2012-2019
- Employees, 2012-2019
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2012-2019
- Sales per Employee
Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2012-2019
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies
- Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2019
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)
- Benchmarking of:
1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.
- Historical revenues
- Enterprise population
- Multi-year employee count and sales per employee
- Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2027
- Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
- Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
- Revenues and CAGR 2020
- Revenue forecast to 2027 with CAGR
- Historical revenues
- Historical CAGR
- Top U.S. companies, by revenues
- Employment within the industry, 2019 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
- Number of firms and establishments, 2012-2019
- Employees, 2012-2019, with growth rates
- Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2012-2019
- Annual sales per employee, 2012-2019
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2027
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected
- Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2012-2020
- Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2027
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
- Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
- Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries
- Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
- Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
- Income statement averages, 2014-2019
- All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios
- Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues
- Balance sheet averages, 2014-2019
- All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios
- Cash flow averages, 2013-2018
- All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
- Approximate market capitalization
- Employees
- Revenues
- Net income
- 3-Year revenue growth rate
- 3-Year income growth rate
- Return on assets rate
- Return on equity rate
- Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics
- Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
- Contact information, executive lists
- Business descriptions
- Key financial data for 6 years
- Brands and divisions
- Top salaries
- Corporate culture
- Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
- U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2027
VIII. Data Description and Sources
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark Corporation
- Burger King Worldwide Inc
- Inspire Brands Inc
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (The Venetian)
- Marriott International Inc
- McDonalds Corporation
- MGM Resorts International
- Pizza Hut LLC
- Starbucks Corporation
- Subway (Doctors Associates Inc)
