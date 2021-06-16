New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095511/?utm_source=GNW

On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak and is hindering the growth of the market studied.



- Increasing applications of the single part and two-part epoxy adhesives in power electronics are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption coming from China, Japan, and India.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Epoxy and Silicone Chemistry Types



- Electrically Conductive Adhesives are adhesives that have filler components like pure silver, copper, aluminum, or iron as they provide excellent electrical conductivity, superior adhesion, and good physical strength.

- These adhesives are used in circuit assembly applications and processes where heat curing or hot soldering can be altered.

- Epoxy and Silicone-based, electrically conductive adhesives are widely used in various applications like touch-panels, coating, and bonding RFID chips, mounting LEDs, and various other applications.

- Both epoxy and silicone-based adhesives are segmented into one part and two-part epoxies and silicones which find multiple applications.

- These adhesives provide electrical continuity similar to traditional soldering without the heat-stress, and they adhere to many conductive polymers where adhesion with solder is not possible.

- Epoxy and silicone adhesives offer the advantages of extended shelf life, room temperature storage, and much lower cure temperatures increasing their application compared to other types.

- Hence, owing to the growing application of epoxy and silicone based electrically conductive adhesives in power electronics and other applications especially in Asia-Pacific region, the demand for epoxy and silicone based electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for electrically conductive adhesives during the forecast period. Due to the high demand from countries like China, India, and Japan, the market for electrically conductive adhesives has been increasing.

- The largest producers of electrically conductive adhesives are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of electrically conductive adhesives are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Dow, Aremco, H.B. Fuller Company.

- The “Made in China 2025” policy, incorporated by China has set specific targets to increase self-sufficiency in integrated circuits production to 40% in 2020, and to 70% by 2025 increasing the scope of application for electrically conductive adhesives in circuit chips over the coming years.

- Taiwan’s semiconductor equipment purchase grew by 34% in 2019 reaching USD 3.9 billion making it one of the leading countries for the market in the region.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for electrically conductive adhesives market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global electrically conductive adhesives market is fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share in the market. Some of the major companies include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Dow, Permabond.com, H.B. Fuller Company



