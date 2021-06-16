For immediate release

16 June 2021

Serabi Gold plc (the "Company")

Changes to Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advises shareholders that, further to the Government's announcement on 14 June 2021 that the current restrictions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended to 19 July 2021, with regret, the Company's AGM on 25 June 2021 will now be held with only the minimum number of attendees to form a quorum. Those attendees will be officers or employees of the Company. We respectfully ask that, in line with the current Government guidance, shareholders do not make plans to attend the AGM in person as they will not be permitted to enter the venue.

As set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the AGM by emailing AGM2021@serabigold.com and including “AGM 2021” in the subject line. We request that such questions are submitted by 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 22 June 2021 and we will endeavour to answer these questions where appropriate by way of a regulatory news release and on the Company’s website on 25 June 2021, prior to the start of the AGM.

Shareholders are also encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote at the AGM on their behalf, in accordance with their instructions. Appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy is the only way to ensure a shareholder's vote will be exercised, as other proxies will not be permitted to attend the AGM. To be valid, proxy appointments must be received by not later than 2.00 p.m. (London time) (9.00 a.m. Eastern time) on 23 June 2021. For further details please see the Notice of AGM dated 28 May 2021 copies of which can be downloaded from the Company’s website using the following link https://bit.ly/3vlvcgO.

The Company will continue to monitor the impact of Covid-19 and reserves the ability to revise arrangements in relation to the AGM should circumstances change. Any relevant updates regarding the AGM will be available on the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

