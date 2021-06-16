Welding Market to Reach USD 27.22 billion by 2027; Rising Applications in Aerospace Industry will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, The welding market size is projected to reach USD 27.22 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies offering rental services will provide impetus to the growth of the overall market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Welding Equipment and Consumables), By Process Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 19.53 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request a Sample Copy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/welding-market-101657

List of companies profiled in the Welding Market t:

• Lincoln Electric (Ohio, United States)

• KOBE STEEL, LTD (Hyogo, Japan)

• ESAB (Maryland, United States)

• ZULFI (Al Zulfi, Saudi Arabia)

• KISWEL CO., LTD. (Seoul, Korea)

• CS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. ( Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea)

• RME MIDDLE EAST (Dubai, UAE)

• voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH (Linz, Upperaustria)

• capilla (Leopoldshöhe, Germany)

• Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin, P. R. China)

• Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (Wisconsin, United States)

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/welding-market-101657

The concept of welding has significantly evolved over the years. Initially, the process was used only in smaller metals and components. Technological advancements and discoveries in the material associated with the process have enabled a wider application scope. The massive investments in the research and development of welding by large scale companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The concept of automated welding is taking over manufacturing activities is taking over manufacturing activities and the increasing applications give the platform for these manufacturers. The demand-supply gap between welding companies to the adoption of robotic components will create several growth opportunities for the companies in this sector.

Covid-19 Pandemic Proving Damaging for Welding Companies due to Stagnancy in Fabrication and Construction Industry

The recent coronavirus outbreak has affected several industries across the world, with most businesses facing significant losses. The economic losses during and as a result of the pandemic have proven damaging to an extent that several businesses have been forced to shut down completely. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have had a negative impact on manufacturers across all sectors. With several manufacturing sectors coming to a halt, welding businesses have been affected significantly in the past few months.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will have a Positive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factor, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt newer strategies with the aim of expanding their consumer base as well as establishing a strong brand presence. In April 2019, Lincoln Electric announced that it has completed the acquisition of Baker Industries Inc. The latter is involved in distribution of custom tooling. The company is involved in the development of custom tooling parts and fixtures. It serves automotive and aerospace markets. Lincoln’s acquisition of Baker Industries indicates the potential held by welding service offerings across the world.

Request for Customization – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/welding-market-101657

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market; Increasing Construction and Engineering Activities will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing construction and engineering activities in countries such as India and China will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 7.04 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

September, 2019: - Lincoln Electric announced the launch of new GTAW (TIG) cut lengths with high silicon formulations using stainless steel alloys for the clean and high-quality welding process.

Check Discount – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/welding-market-101657

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Welding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Product Type (Value) Welding Equipment Consumables By Process Type (Value) Arc Welding Spot Welding MIG/TIG Welding Laser Welding Others (Gas Welding, etc.) By Application (Value) Automobile Building & Construction Heavy Engineering Railway & Shipbuilding Oil & Gas Others (Aerospace, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Welding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Product Type (Value) Welding Equipment Consumables By Process Type (Value) Arc Welding Spot Welding MIG/TIG Welding Laser Welding Others (Gas Welding, etc.) By Application (Value) Automobile Building & Construction Heavy Engineering Railway & Shipbuilding Oil & Gas Others (Aerospace, etc.) By Country (Value) United States Canada



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/welding-market-101657

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires and SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding and others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Electrodes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes and Coiled Wires), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Equipment Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Arc Welding, Resistance Spot Welding, MIG/TIG Welding, Laser Beam Welding, and Others), By Automation Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Welding Wires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Engine Driven Welders Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Welding Current (Less Than 300 Amp, 300-500 Amp, 500 Amp and above), By Engine Brand (Kubota, Kohler, Perkins, and others), By End Use Application (Mining, Pipeline, Construction, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd