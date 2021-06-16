Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the cannabis industry "Amazon Pushes Cannabis Legalisation"

Cannabis stock traded higher this week after Amazon effectively endorsed the sector by saying it will support the federal legalization of marijuana.

Amazon says its public policy team will actively support legislation to legalise marijuana across the USA, and would no longer test its workers for marijuana use. A growing number of US states have moved to legalize the drug, although it remains prohibited at the federal level. New York's state governor signed a law in March allowing for recreational marijuana, joining 14 other American states in the move to legalization.

While Amazon might not be in the cannabis business itself today, industry insiders think that Amazon’s entry into the market is a foregone conclusion. For example, Jim Patterson, CEO of Eaze, a cannabis-related start-up, thinks that “there’s no doubt that eventually Amazon will get into this business.”

