Online Video Platforms Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Due to the spread of COVID-19, many people are practicing social distancing, which means that entertainment options are more limited. With the uncertainty ahead, everyone is looking to save money, so people may be reluctant to subscribe to streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. This offers an immense opportunity for OVP companies to expand further. COVID-19 has also encouraged students to turn to online video platforms for education. Due to global lockdown with schools and colleges shut indefinitely, online video learning platforms are witnessing a surge in viewership. In March 2020, YouTube reduced the quality of its videos in Europe, as an increase in home usage strains the continent’s internet during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- A rapidly growing young population, rising consumer demand, and improving advertising revenues, coupled with the increased usage of 3G, 4G, the advent of 5G and portable devices, is also driving the need for the online video platforms market.

- Over the next few years, data traffic levels may grow, precisely due to the growing appetite for video content. For instance, according to Cisco, global mobile data traffic will increase seven-fold between 2017 and 2022, reaching 77.5 Exabytes per month by 2022; 5G will be 3.4% of connections but 11.8% of the total traffic; a 5G connection will generate 2.6 times more traffic than the average 4G connection, thus resulting in the growing access to people absorbing content. Mobile device ownership is already established in the developed countries but is gradually catching up in the emerging economies as well. Thus, businesses wanting to advertise on online video platforms are explicitly tailoring their ads to be more mobile-friendly.

- As mobiles continue to grow, advertisers can develop techniques to improve ad load speed, increase engagement, and decrease bounce rates without disturbing the video viewing experience. Many of them depend on 5G to transform mobile advertising, as the new 5G enabled devices are released over time. Video analytics is set to gain a significant market share shortly. Modern analytics tools offered by the vendors allow customers to gather detailed information on the audience and their viewing habits. For instance, YouTube Analytics (found in the "Studio" section) gives overall channel traffic over time, which is one of the ways to spot any peaks and seasonality a YouTuber may want to incorporate into his/her ongoing strategy.

- Vendors are engaged in new solution development to remain relevant in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Minute Media, a global technology and digital publishing platform, announced the launch of Voltax Video. Serving as a Publishing-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for other digital publishers includes a suite of video technology tools designed to grow engagement, content, audience, and monetization, with a unique revenue-share model that removes the upfront cost and is designed to scale.

- Speed is very crucial in today’s fast-paced world, especially on the internet. People are spending a substantial amount of time online consuming content such as movies and TV shows, games, downloading music, among others. The rise in Internet usage has created an expectation for near-instantaneous content delivery. Internet users are expecting their online experience to be superior in quality, with a quick start-up time and no interruptions.



Key Market Trends

E-Learning is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The advancements in information and communication technologies force educators and learners to move past the constraints of time, space, and environment. While a traditional classroom education is well-known, learning systems outside the classroom, especially those enhanced through technology, are still being discussed. Online video platforms represent the final stage in distance education, as these offer open educational resources to the students all around the world. These platforms are designed to be scalable to large online masses, with free participation, and without formal requirements to provide millions of individuals around the world the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private universities or organizations worldwide.

- Asia-Pacific is considered to be the most dominating market when it comes to the adoption of e-learning through online video platforms. Owing to a large working and studying population, China is using digital learning technology to enhance education equity, quality, and efficiency. Recent government studies show that although there is a large amount of academics, at the same time, there is considerable shortness of qualified personnel in the country. To comply with this, the country has started a Smart Education China initiative, which aims to increase the qualification of graduates in China in the medium term to meet the growing demand for qualified personnel.

- In India, most people residing in remote areas do not have adequate access to skill enhancement and quality learning. Online video platforms can play a pivotal role in such cases. It can be beneficial for those who are bound by financial instability and physical limitations. Moreover, there are more applicants than slots at top Indian universities. Millions of Indians live in poverty and are unable to afford or gain access to higher education. Owing to the volatile job market in India, online video is a cost-efficient way to reskill and upskill. Also, cheaper and better bandwidth is enabling learners to do online courses more easily

- The World Bank is actively working with ministries of education in many countries in support of their efforts to utilize educational technologies of all sorts to provide remote learning opportunities for students. At the same time, schools are closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in active dialogue with dozens more. The Ministry of Education (MoE) launched the Bhutan e-Learning program?. This started on March 27, 2020, allows students from PreK-12 to access lessons through educational television as well as on YouTube. The states of Amazonas and Pará in Brazil have launched a strategy relying heavily on educational video use. Their content is also available on their YouTube channel and is complemented with their online platform.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- North America witnessed a sudden surge in demand for video platforms due to the impact of COVID-19 in the region. The United States is considered one of the major investors and innovators of online video platforms, as there is increased adoption among various end-users over the years. Moreover, new platforms such as Mixer, a part of the Microsoft Corporation, have started gaining traction apart from Facebook and Twitch. For instance, in April 2020, the Mixer platform experienced 37,106 million views for live streaming, according to Forbes.

- The region is also gaining traction for e-learning with the increased adoption of remote learning as it brings flexibility and convenience for the students. The region, especially Canada, is considered one of the leading countries to initiate universal education programs through online learning and distance education. To do so, the country introduced a unique initiative called The Canadian Virtual University that included a network of 11 colleges and universities specializing in distance and online learning.

- One of the online learning platforms in Canada is eCampusOntario, a non-profit organization established for strengthening the post-secondary education system by improving eLearning access. In addition, eCampusOntario collaborates with more than 45 institutes and colleges to provide the right platform for digitizing their training modules.

- Canada is one of the leading countries in initiating programs that provide innovative and universal education through online learning and distance education. The Canadian Virtual University is a unique initiative that includes a network of 11 colleges and universities specializing in the distance and online learning. eCampusOntario is one such nonprofit that has been established to strengthen the post-secondary education system by improving eLearning access. It currently collaborates with more than 45 colleges and institutes to provide the right platform for digitizing their training modules.



Competitive Landscape

The online video platforms market is quite competitive and consists of significant individual players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players include Vimeo, YouTube, Brightcove, Dailymotion, Panopto, Kaltura, Vidyard, JW player, Kollective, and Wistia, among others. The market concentration will be high since the market is competitive since these significant players with prominent market shares are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries.



- May 2020 - YouTube’s video watch page on mobile has received a facelift. The new design comes days after Google announced that both Android and iOS apps would receive the updates soon. One of the latest updates that many users will notice is the positioning of the comment box. YouTube mobile users can now view and post comments by tapping on the comment box just underneath the channel bar with the subscribe button - unlike before, where users had to scroll down to the very end of the video page to post or view comments.



