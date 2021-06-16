Global Agricultural Coatings Market (2021 to 2026) - Crop-specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural coatings market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising need to increase agricultural productivity and favorable government policies and regulations are some of the factors driving the growth of agricultural coatings.

Polymer coatings, a segment of fertilizer coating dominated the fertilizer coatings market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026 in Asia Pacific region

Over the last two decades, the fertilizer industry in most countries of the Asia Pacific region has shifted its focus from developing fertilizer grades to technology upgradation, management, and sustainability of fertilizers. Asia is the most sulfur deficient region in the world, according to The Sulphur Institute, US. Therefore, the use of fertilizers, especially sulfur, is becoming a common practice in countries such as India, China, and other emerging markets that include Thailand and Indonesia. Thus, the Asia Pacific region holds a significant position in the global fertilizers market. The increase in the growth of fertilizers is also due to their applications in precision and advanced systems of farming. This in turn has led to increased demand for fertilizers coatings in the region.

The market for insecticides segment of pesticides coatings is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

The pesticide coatings market, by application, was dominated by insecticides. The research & development of pesticide coatings is mainly concentrated on insecticides, followed by herbicides. Due to this trend and the registration & commercialization of new varieties of microencapsulated insecticides, the insecticides segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR, and it occupies a large share in the market.

Insecticides are used to protect crops against the eggs and larvae of insects. Insecticides have various modes of action and can be classified into systemic, contact, and plant-incorporated. They are commonly used to maintain the quality of crop yield by protecting it from insects.

For manufacturing microencapsulated insecticides, mostly the interfacial polymerization method is used. These insecticide formulations are enclosed in a polymeric wall, which protects the active ingredient from extreme weather conditions and thus provides timely release of the active ingredient. Microencapsulated insecticides such as CyhaloCap CS, Onslaught microencapsulated insecticide, and Fendona CS provide residual control of insect pests.

North America is the highest growing market during the forecast period in the agricultural coatings market

North America dominated the agricultural coatings market due to the increasing awareness for specialty crops, which has led to the production of more vegetables under protected cultivation. According to the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) 2017, there is a presence of more than 750 seed companies in the US, which makes the country one of the most lucrative markets for seed coating in this region. Also, according to the International Seed Federation 2015, ISF, the US was the largest and most diverse seed planting market, followed by China, France, Brazil, and India. This in turn has increased the demand for the seed coatings market. Similarly, with the growing demand for fertilizers and pesticides, the demand for fertilizer coatings and pesticide coatings is projected to increase during the forecast period.

