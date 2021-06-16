Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Markets 2020-2025: Focus on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Market Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Asia-Pacific telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, and 5G.
The following is also featured in the report:
- Overall Telecom Towers Market Share
- Telecom Towers Competitive Landscape
- Countries covered: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam
- Telecom Towers, Tenancy Ratios & Revenue & Market Share
- Telecom Towers Valuations and Key Measures
- Revenue per Tower, Revenue per Tenant
- Mobile Subscribers, Penetration & ARPU Forecasts
- Regulatory Considerations
- Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, Open RAN
- Telecoms Infrastructure Review
- Telecom Towers Transaction Database
Why You Should Buy this Report:
- Benefit from the latest market opportunities
- Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks
- Gain insights on emerging trends supporting, enhancing or disrupting your activities in the market
- Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.
- Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market
- Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments
- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Towers Profiles
- This report includes a comprehensive review of the Asian and Pacific regions telecom towers market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends
Thematics / Opportunities
- Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
- 5G Developments
- 5G Overview
- 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
- 5G OpenRAN
- Beyond 5G, 6G Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- American Tower
- AP Towers (Pan Asia Towers & Apollo)
- Ascend Telecom
- ATN
- Axicom
- BAI Communications Australia
- Bali Tower
- Beijing RLZY
- Bharti Airtel
- Bharti Infratel
- BSNL/MTNL
- Centratama Menara
- China Tower
- Digital Technology Infrastructure Fund
- DITO
- Eco Friendly Tower
- edotco
- Gihon
- Globe
- Golden Tower
- GTL Infrastructure
- Guodong
- IBS Towers
- Indus Towers
- Irrawaddy Green Towers
- MEC
- Miteno
- Mitratel
- NBN
- NISCO
- OCK Group
- Optus
- PLDT
- Protelindo
- Reliance Jio Infratel
- Sacofa
- Sino Netstone
- Smart
- State-Backed Towercos
- STP
- Telstra
- Tower Bersama
- Tower Vision
- YTL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m06rr