Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Markets 2020-2025: Focus on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Market Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Asia-Pacific telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, and 5G.

The following is also featured in the report:

  • Overall Telecom Towers Market Share
  • Telecom Towers Competitive Landscape
  • Countries covered: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam
  • Telecom Towers, Tenancy Ratios & Revenue & Market Share
  • Telecom Towers Valuations and Key Measures
  • Revenue per Tower, Revenue per Tenant
  • Mobile Subscribers, Penetration & ARPU Forecasts
  • Regulatory Considerations
  • Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, Open RAN
  • Telecoms Infrastructure Review
  • Telecom Towers Transaction Database

  • This report includes a comprehensive review of the Asian and Pacific regions telecom towers market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends

Thematics / Opportunities

  • Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
  • 5G Developments
  • 5G Overview
  • 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
  • 5G OpenRAN
  • Beyond 5G, 6G Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • American Tower
  • AP Towers (Pan Asia Towers & Apollo)
  • Ascend Telecom
  • ATN
  • Axicom
  • BAI Communications Australia
  • Bali Tower
  • Beijing RLZY
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bharti Infratel
  • BSNL/MTNL
  • Centratama Menara
  • China Tower
  • Digital Technology Infrastructure Fund
  • DITO
  • Eco Friendly Tower
  • edotco
  • Gihon
  • Globe
  • Golden Tower
  • GTL Infrastructure
  • Guodong
  • IBS Towers
  • Indus Towers
  • Irrawaddy Green Towers
  • MEC
  • Miteno
  • Mitratel
  • NBN
  • NISCO
  • OCK Group
  • Optus
  • PLDT
  • Protelindo
  • Reliance Jio Infratel
  • Sacofa
  • Sino Netstone
  • Smart
  • State-Backed Towercos
  • STP
  • Telstra
  • Tower Bersama
  • Tower Vision
  • YTL

