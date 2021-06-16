Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Markets 2020-2025: Focus on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Market Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Asia-Pacific telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, and 5G.

The following is also featured in the report:

Overall Telecom Towers Market Share

Telecom Towers Competitive Landscape

Countries covered: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam

Telecom Towers, Tenancy Ratios & Revenue & Market Share

Telecom Towers Valuations and Key Measures

Revenue per Tower, Revenue per Tenant

Mobile Subscribers, Penetration & ARPU Forecasts

Regulatory Considerations

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, Open RAN

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telecom Towers Transaction Database

This report includes a comprehensive review of the Asian and Pacific regions telecom towers market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends

Thematics / Opportunities

Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5G Developments

5G Overview

5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

5G OpenRAN

Beyond 5G, 6G Outlook

Companies Mentioned

American Tower

AP Towers (Pan Asia Towers & Apollo)

Ascend Telecom

ATN

Axicom

BAI Communications Australia

Bali Tower

Beijing RLZY

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Infratel

BSNL/MTNL

Centratama Menara

China Tower

Digital Technology Infrastructure Fund

DITO

Eco Friendly Tower

edotco

Gihon

Globe

Golden Tower

GTL Infrastructure

Guodong

IBS Towers

Indus Towers

Irrawaddy Green Towers

MEC

Miteno

Mitratel

NBN

NISCO

OCK Group

Optus

PLDT

Protelindo

Reliance Jio Infratel

Sacofa

Sino Netstone

Smart

State-Backed Towercos

STP

Telstra

Tower Bersama

Tower Vision

YTL

