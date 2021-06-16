Global Industrial Coatings Market Overview Report 2021-2026 with Profiles of 47 Major Companies & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 150 Companies

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Coatings - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Coatings market posted a decline of about 3% between 2019 and 2020 and is now expected to be on the track to recovery, provided the second wave of the pandemic is brought under control as soon as possible.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Industrial Coatings market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in Liters and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019 and 2020

Europe, North America and South America have been the regions to have suffered the maximum brunt of decreases in demand for Industrial Coatings and recoveries are likely to be on the slower side over the coming few years.

Asia-Pacific has been the outlier in this regard, as can be evinced from the region's overall low decrease between 2019 and 2020, the primary factor for which has been China that has maintained positive growth, albeit a declining one between the above-mentioned years.

Solvent-Based Coatings lead the worldwide demand for Industrial Coatings, which accounted for a share of 43% share in 2020 while the global market for Water-Based Coatings is likely to clock the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 3.8. Solvent-Based and Water-Based Solvents jointly accounted for over 80% in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global Industrial Coatings market is analyzed in this report with respect to coating types, key technologies and major applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market of each coating type, technology and applications of Industrial Coatings by a major geographic region/country

Future Technologies in Coatings to Look Out For

Polyureas Revolutionizing the Protective Coatings Industry

Epoxy Coating Technology Makes Advancements through a Single Pack Mode

Coatings for Aerospace Applications Show Promise

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 47

The industry guide includes the contact details for 150 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the following types of Industrial Coatings:

Acrylic Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Epoxy Coatings

Fluoropolymer Coatings

Polyester Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Others (Vinyl Ether Polymers, Poly (Styrene-Butadiene) and Phenolic Resins)

The market for Key technologies of Industrial Coatings analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Powder Coatings

Solvent-Based Coatings

Water-Based Coatings

Others

Major applications market of Industrial Coatings examined in this report includes the following:

Aerospace

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Wood

Others

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Future Technologies in Coatings to Look Out For

Polyureas Revolutionizing the Protective Coatings Industry

Epoxy Coating Technology Makes Advancements through a Single Pack Mode

Anti-Corrosion Industrial Coatings Face a "Smart" Future

Coatings for Aerospace Applications Show Promise

Low-VOC Coatings Demand on an Upswing

Performance Enhancements in Coatings Taking Shape by the Use of Innovative Additives

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Advanced Industrial Coatings (United States)

Aegis Industries Inc. (United States)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Altana AG (Germany)

Axalta Coating Systems (United States)

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Brillux Industrial Coatings (Germany)

Burke Industrial Coatings (United States)

Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Castagra Products, Inc. (United States)

Castagra Products, Inc. (United States)

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. (Japan)

Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Diamond Vogel Paint Company (United States)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

Henkel Corporation (United States)

Industria Chimica Adriatica SpA (Italy)

Jamestown Coating Technologies (United States)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KATS Coatings (United States)

Nippon Paint Industrial Coatings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Noroo Coil Coatings Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt Ltd. (India)

RPM International Inc. (United States)

Carboline International Corporation (United States)

Mohawk Finishing Products Inc. (United States)

Rust-Oleum Corporation (United States)

SIKA AG (Switzerland)

Superior Industrial Coating, Inc. (United States)

The Chemours Company (United States)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States)

Valspar (United States)

Inver S.p.A. (Italy)

Tikkurila OYJ (Finland)

Viton s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Watson Coatings, Inc. (United States)

Weilburger Coatings GmbH (Germany)

Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH (Germany)

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Zuelch Industrial Coatings GmbH (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czilj4



