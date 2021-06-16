Worldwide Travel Vaccines Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Travel Vaccines Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the travel vaccines market and it is poised to grow by $2.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report on travel vaccines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global travel and migration, increase in awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers, mandate by countries on vaccinations prior to issuing visas, and presence of travel vaccine clinics.



The travel vaccines market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the changes in the demographic profile of travelers globally as one of the prime reasons driving the travel vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, increased incidence of travel-related diseases, initiatives by governments and other organizations to ensure travel safety, and evolving epidemiological patterns of infectious diseases in different countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on travel vaccines market covers the following areas:

Travel vaccines market sizing

Travel vaccines market forecast

Travel vaccines market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel vaccines market vendors that include Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Also, the travel vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Disease Type

Market segments

Comparison by Disease Type

Influenza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diphtheria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hepatitis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Disease Type

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

