Drugs - New Alzheimer's drug approved in USA

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the drugs industry "New Alzheimer's drug approved in USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US regulators have approved Biogen's aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease, sending its shares soaring, despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works.

Biogen said it has priced the drug, to be sold as Aduhelm, at $56,000 per year. Its shares jumped nearly 52% to $434.52 when trading resumed following the approval. US-traded shares of partner Eisai Co were already up $33.50, or 45%, to $107.75

However, cautioned Dr Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer's disease expert at the Mayo Clinic, "This is not a cure. It's hoped that this will slow the progression of the disease."

Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on Alzheimer's such as:

Disease Analysis: Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

Alzheimer's - Disease Insights and Market Forecasts to 2026

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "New Alzheimer's drug approved in USA"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.