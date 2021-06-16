Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the air travel industry "UA Plans to Buy Supersonic Planes"



United Airlines is planning to turn the friendly skies into the ultrafast skies with the addition of supersonic jets. The carrier announced Thursday it's buying 15 planes from Boom Supersonic with the option to purchase 35 more at some point.



Boom's first commercial supersonic jet, the Overture, has not been built or certified yet. It is targeting the start of passenger service in 2029 with a plane that could fly at Mach 1.7 and cut some flight times in half. That means a flight from New York to London that typically lasts seven hours would only take 3 hours.



The last time passengers had the option of supersonic transport was when the French Concorde ended its flights in 2003.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on air travel such as

Passenger Airlines (Global) - Industry Report

Airline Brands & the Pandemic: Benchmarking COVID-19 Policies & Communications

Airlines, Scheduled Air Transportation Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 481100

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "UA Plans to Buy Supersonic Planes"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.