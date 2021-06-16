New Zealand Air Purifiers Market Report 2021

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type (Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA, and Other Air Purifiers), By Price Segment (Low, Medium, High), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Zealand Air Purifiers Market was valued USD 6.40 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate of over 7% during the 2021E-2030F forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing pollution, which leads to an increase in airborne diseases. Additionally, growing popularity among consumers for an air purifier and increasing disposable income of consumers are expected to increase the demand for air purifiers thereby driving the market growth through 2030F.

Owing to rise in customer health consciousness and an increase in the number of pollutants in the air, the industry is expected to experience fast growth. The main purpose of an air purifier is to remove contaminants from the air in the room to improve indoor air quality. Air purifiers help with better sleep by removing allergens from the indoor environment. Allergens can trigger sleep-disruptive symptoms in some people. Frequent coughing, sneezing, or difficulty breathing are some allergic reactions affecting your sleep quality. Air purifiers can decrease the chances of allergies by trapping the pollutants.



Being a developed economy, New Zealand has registered improved economic growth over the last couple of years. Owing to this, there has been an increase in disposable income of the people residing in the country, which in turn is leading to an increase in expenditure on lifestyle products.



The New Zealand Air Purifiers Market is segmented into filter type, price segment, sales channel, region, and company. Based on filter type, the New Zealand Air Purifiers Market is further fragmented into Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA, and other air purifiers. Out of which, the Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon holds the majority of the market share at around 47% in 2020.

This is mainly because the prefilter captures the larger particles like dust and hair to prevent them from clogging the HEPA filter. The HEPA filters are used to remove dust as well as particulate matter, while activated carbon removes the foul odor. As a result, these three technologies complement each other and provide highly efficient air purification and odor removal as compared to single technology-based air purifiers. At the same time, the HEPA filter type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing filter type and it is best for the removal of airborne particles that might make allergies worse.



Based on the price segment, the New Zealand Air Purifiers Market is categorized into low, medium, and high prices. Amongst these, the 'medium' priced air purifiers hold the maximum market share approximately at around 54% in 2020, as it is easily in the reach of customers. The 'low' priced air purifiers have been projected to observe fast growth in the market. This is mainly due to increasing competitive rivalry among the market players as they will launch the most cost-effective product on a low budget.



Major companies are developing advanced techniques and launching products to stay competitive in the market.

The major players operating in the

Winix Co., Ltd.

Blueair AB (New Zealand)

Honeywell International Inc.

Dyson New Zealand Limited

Daikin Air Conditioning New Zealand Ltd.

Mi Oceania Limited

Philips New Zealand Limited

Fellowes Brands

Asia Pacific Brands Ltd. (Vidawell)

AWS Group Limited

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2030F

Key Target Audience:

Air purifier manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to air purifiers

Report Scope:



New Zealand Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

HEPA + Activated Carbon

HEPA

Others

New Zealand Air Purifiers Market, By Price Segment:

Low

Medium

High

New Zealand Air Purifiers Market, By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

General Trade

New Zealand Air Purifiers Market, By Region:

North Island

South Island

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs6i4v



