QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, JUNE 16, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vahvelainen Päivi Birgitta
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20210615151603_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Keskiivari, Pekka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20210615152443_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 28,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 28,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
More information:
CEO Jari Jaakkola
Tel: +358 40 5026 397