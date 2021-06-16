QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, JUNE 16, 2021 AT 1:00 PM

QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vahvelainen Päivi Birgitta

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20210615151603_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR



QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Keskiivari, Pekka

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20210615152443_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 28,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 28,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

More information:

CEO Jari Jaakkola

Tel: +358 40 5026 397