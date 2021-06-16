Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Arkema, Audi and BMW Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive laser headlight system market and it is poised to grow by $8.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period. The report on automotive laser headlight system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the precise and targeted illumination, incorporation of energy-efficient solutions in automobiles, and laser headlights provide the longest service lives among headlight technologies.
The automotive laser headlight system market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in R&D spending by vendors in headlight technology to drive innovation and application as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive laser headlight system market growth during the next few years. Also, laser headlights can be used as proximity sensors for collision avoidance systems and laser headlight technology to undergo multiple phases of miniaturization will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive laser headlight system market covers the following areas:
- Automotive laser headlight system market sizing
- Automotive laser headlight system market forecast
- Automotive laser headlight system market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive laser headlight system market vendors that include Arkema SA, Audi AG, BMW AG, Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J., Infineon Technologies AG, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive laser headlight system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- Audi AG
- BMW AG
- Guangzhou Sanvi Electronics Co. Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- HORPOL J.I.A.T. Horeczy Sp. J.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
