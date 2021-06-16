KVH Introduces TracPhone LTE-1 Global Cellular Marine Communications Solution for Offshore Internet Access

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. , June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that it has introduced the TracPhone® LTE-1 Global marine communications system designed to provide recreational boaters and commercial mariners in more than 150 countries with Internet access up to 20 miles offshore. The system utilizes LTE Advanced (LTE-A) cellular network technology, which is faster than regular 4G LTE, and builds on KVH’s award-winning U.S.-only TracPhone LTE-1, which was introduced in 2018.



With its ultra-compact 34 cm (13.5 inch) dome, the TracPhone LTE-1 Global is suitable for small and mid-size recreational boats such as sailboats, center console boats, and sportfishers as well as smaller commercial fishing and work boats that often rely solely on cellphones for Internet access close to shore. The TracPhone LTE-1 Global is designed to enable various applications for mobile connectivity, such as streaming HD videos and music; Wi-Fi-based voice, messaging, collaboration, and video applications; browsing the Internet; and posting on social media—all while offshore.



“With our LTE-1 Global, vessels in more than 150 countries—from a center console in Fort Lauderdale to a fishing fleet in southeast Asia—can experience Internet access farther offshore than would be possible with their cell phones alone,” says Brent Bruun, chief operating officer for KVH. “The affordable, easy-to-install system means boaters can enjoy their connected lives while on the water and marine operators can optimize their businesses.”



Designed for a fast, affordable, and reliable extended-range mobile Internet experience, the TracPhone LTE-1 Global features a dual high-gain antenna array, modem, GPS, and Wi-Fi inside the dome, with a multi-carrier SIM to allow switching and roaming between LTE-equipped carriers. A single cable connects the antenna to a belowdecks Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) injector to provide power to the system. The TracPhone LTE-1 Global supports wireless and wired connectivity with integrated Wi-Fi and belowdecks LAN port so multiple people onboard can use their personal devices to access the Internet with the TracPhone LTE-1 Global.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about TracPhone LTE-1 Global, please visit kvh.com/lte; for a dynamic coverage map showing destination zones and country pricing, visit kvh.com/lteglobalzones. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected competitive advantages of the LTE-1 Global system, expected data speeds over the cellular LTE networks for this system, expected benefits to KVH customers, and the expected level of coverage provided by LTE carriers. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with LTE service providers; potential failure of service providers to provide global LTE-A coverage; potential demand for data services beyond current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions and reduce the attractiveness of the system; the potential introduction of competing systems, which could reduce demand for the LTE-1 Global system; potential insufficient demand at offered prices; unanticipated technical, legal, and regulatory delays with the LTE carriers, which are beyond KVH control; competition for cellular capacity, which over time could increase costs and decrease service availability; and unanticipated expenses. Certain of these and other risk factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021. Copies are available through KVH’s Investor Relations department and website, https://ir.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

