CENTOGENE Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results in the Lead Up to Virtual Investor Event

Recorded revenues of €65.0 million in Q1 2021, driven by revenues from COVID-19 testing, up over 400% compared to €12.1 million in Q1 2020





Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by COVID-19 testing revenues, while continuing to invest in the Company’s rare disease core business





Added over 25,000 patients to rare disease-centric Bio/Databank in Q1 2021





Demonstrated sequential revenue growth in the Diagnostics segment and signed five new Pharma partnership deals





Announced key additions to the management team, including Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Motz as Chief Commercial Officer, Pharma





Hosting Virtual Investor Event on June 22 to outline strategic direction of the Company



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Executive Commentary

“We experienced a solid start to the year – reporting strong revenues, supporting rare disease patients with best-in-class diagnostic testing, and establishing new pharma collaborations. With the extension of our collaboration with our partners Takeda and Denali, as well as the recent initiation of the EFRONT Study with Alector, we have further added to our collaborative momentum and to enhancing our knowledge of rare neurological diseases,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “Our Bio/Databank is central to securing such partnerships and offers unmatched and continuously expanding insights to patients seeking the most accurate diagnosis and to Pharma companies seeking to accelerate orphan drug development. Together with the newly-formed CENTOGENE Executive Team, I look forward to outlining how we are going to unlock the significant value potential of CENTOGENE’s assets and to foster growth and value creation opportunities at the upcoming Virtual Investor Event.”

Richard Stoffelen, CENTOGENE’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are happy to have been able to continue our significant investments in the Company’s core rare disease business. This was supported by the positive EBITDA contribution from COVID-19 testing. As the Company continues through 2021, we will continue to invest in its capabilities and deliver more value to patients and shareholders.”

Solid Foundation for Further Recovery in 2021

With a strong focus on its core business as a data-centric company focusing on rare diseases, CENTOGENE has continued to spearhead scientific and collaborative progress in this field amid the global pandemic. As vaccine rollout continues and lockdowns begin to lift, the Company is seeing further growth in both its core Clinical Diagnostics and Pharma segments – further solidifying its leading position in the rare disease space.

Financial Guidance

Diagnostics recovery and newly signed Pharma partnership deals indicate a return to solid core business growth for 2021. Regarding CENTOGENE’s COVID-19 testing segment, the Company recognizes that uncertainties remain around global vaccine rollout, epidemiological impact of new mutations, and testing policies – making accurate predictions impossible. Based on the trajectory at the end of Q1 2021, CENTOGENE anticipates revenues from the COVID-19 testing segment to be at least on par with 2020.

Virtual Investor Event

The Company will be hosting a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CEST and will not be hosting a separate quarterly earnings call. To register and learn more about CENTOGENE’s Virtual Investor Event, visit: https://www.centogene.com/es/virtual-investor-event.html

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

