Insights on the Flow Cytometry in Oncology Global Market to 2031 - Rising Incidence of Hematological Malignancies is Driving Growth

The publisher's healthcare experts have found flow cytometry in oncology industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets. The global market for flow cytometry in oncology is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% over the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is driven by certain factors, including rising incidence of hematological malignancies, increasing fund infusions for hematological malignancies, and growing consumer awareness for tailored therapy and precision medicine.

Key Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cytek Biosciences, Cytognos, S.L., Danaher Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is flow cytometry revolutionizing the field of oncology?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global flow cytometry in oncology market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global flow cytometry in oncology ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of flow cytometry in the field of oncology?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

Product Type (assays and kits, instruments, reagents and consumables, and software)

Technology (cell-based and bead-based)

Type of Cancer (hematological malignancies and solid tumor)

Application (translational research and clinical applications)

End User (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and healthcare clinics, academic and research institutions, and other end users)

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global flow cytometry in oncology market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Market Overview



The market is favored by the developments in the field of cancer diagnostic testing and its attributes such as flow cytometry. Currently, the flow cytometry in oncology industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the rising incidence of hematological malignancies, increasing fund infusions for hematological malignancies, and growing consumer awareness for tailored therapy and precision medicine. Additionally, high adoption of flow cytometry instruments by the end users to conduct cancer diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring are some of the critical factors that are expected to bolster the market growth.



Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust flow cytometry solutions for a wide range of applications, including translational research and clinical applications, to support researchers and physicians in unraveling insights pertaining to cellular alterations.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, type of cancer, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer, particularly hematological malignancies, has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of cancer diagnostic solutions such as flow cytometry, further aiding physicians to offer value-based therapeutic outcomes to patients. Becton, Dickinson and Company has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration.



On the basis of region, in 2020, North America held the largest share of the flow cytometry in oncology market due to high infusion of funding from the government organizations for conducting cancer research, growing incidence and prevalence of cancer, growing awareness about precision medicine, and increasing awareness about early cancer detection, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Market Scope



3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Application of Flow Cytometry in Oncology (Hematological vs. Solid Tumors)

4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

4.4 COVID-19 Impact: Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in U.S.

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Rising Incidence of Hematological Malignancies

6.3.2 Increasing Fund Infusions for Hematological Malignancies

6.3.3 Growing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Therapy and Precision Medicine

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 False Negatives and Positives

6.4.2 Restricted Specificity Offered by Conventional Flow Cytometry-Based MRD Assessment

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Technological Evolution in the Field of Flow Cytometry

6.5.1.1 Emergence of Multiparametric Flow Cytometry for Hematologic Malignancies

6.5.1.2 Growing Focus on Next-Generation Flow Cytometry

6.5.2 Growth in Solid Tumor Applications of Flow Cytometry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Product Launches

7.2 Synergistic Activities

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Product Approvals and Business Expansion Activities

7.5 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

7.6 Growth Share Analysis

7.6.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

7.6.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)

7.6.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Type of Cancer)

7.6.4 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)

7.7 Competitive Assessment of Different Technologies Utilized for MRD Testing



8 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Assays and Kits

8.3 Instruments

8.4 Reagents and Consumables

8.5 Software



9 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cell-Based

9.3 Bead-Based



10 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer), $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hematological Malignancies

10.2.1 Lymphoma

10.2.2 Leukemia

10.2.3 Myeloma

10.2.4 Other Hematological Malignancies

10.2.5 Global Flow Cytometry Market for Hematological Malignancies (by Technology)

10.3 Solid Tumors

10.3.1 Breast Cancer

10.3.2 Prostate Cancer

10.3.3 Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

10.3.4 Lung Cancer

10.3.5 Other Solid Tumors

10.3.6 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market for Solid Tumors (by Technology)



11 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2031

11.1 Overview

11.2 Translational Research

11.3 Clinical Applications

11.3.1 Screening and Diagnostics

11.3.2 Treatment Monitoring



12 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2031

12.1 Overview

12.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

12.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Clinics

12.4 Academic and Research Institutions

12.5 Other End Users



13 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2031

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.2.1 U.S.

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 North America Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 U.K.

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Netherlands

13.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

13.3.8 Europe Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)

13.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 South Korea

13.4.6 Singapore

13.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

13.4.8 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)

13.5 Latin America (LATAM0

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

13.5.4 Latin America Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)

13.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

13.6.1 Rest-of-the-World Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market

14.2.3 Financials

14.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

14.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.5 bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

14.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.7 Bio-Techne Corporation

14.8 Cytek Biosciences

14.9 Cytognos, S.L.

14.10 Danaher Corporation

14.11 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

14.12 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

14.13 Luminex Corporation

14.14 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

14.15 Sony Corporation

14.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

