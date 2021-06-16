Alberta Technology Company Supports Digital Workforce for Construction and Energy

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera, a company providing proof of workforce certifications, announced the launch of a multi-phase project with fellow Calgary-based construction and energy company CANA. The solution provides CANA access to verified, digital credentials on all work sites resulting in increased time on tools, improved certainty of qualifications, and enhanced safety for all employees.



The CANA Group of Companies is one of Canada’s largest construction organizations and is digitizing traditional health and safety practices. With a number of new projects coming up for CANA, Credivera's solution will remove the need for binders of certifications at a site, alleviate the risk of fraudulent trade documentation, and increase the confidence of site managers that everyone has the required credentials they need to operate safely and efficiently.

“CANA is committed to maintaining a first-class safety program while also executing with operational effectiveness,” shared Luke Simpson, President, CANA. “The construction industry is at a crossroad for change. Traditional processes do not always work in this new digital economy, which consists of online training and remote work sites now operating from phones or tablets. We wanted to innovate and with the increase of large projects, it has enabled us to scale fast and securely with Credivera.”

The Credivera suite of solutions are built using private blockchain and cloud technology. Their modules enable a level of security and verifications that are key for reducing corporate risk and liability from the pre-hire stage of employees and contractors, through to managing and then off-boarding workers after a project.

“We’re proud as an Alberta-based technology company to be supporting other Canadian organizations' innovatations. CANA implemented our Daily Check, a health module for COVID-19, and our Digital Wallet – the digital credential solution that verifies workers certifications directly from the training provider in real-time,” said Credivera’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Giurescu. “As CANA embarks on breaking ground on a number of new projects in 2021, they’ll have a streamlined process for managing thousands of worker certifications onsite with the highest privacy controls and are accessible all by a mobile device.”

Credivera asked another Calgary company, Aware360, to support their development of the digital safety forms. “These dynamic forms eliminate the need for slow, manual processes on a site and enhance worker productivity and satisfaction. Having the right information at the right time helps improve safety and decision-making at all levels of the company,” said Robert Forget, Chief Technology Officer, Aware360.

In Q1 this year, Credivera was part of digitizing a major energy development project on the west coast. The customer required a compliance solution to support a healthy and safe work environment, was traceable, and auditable for key stakeholders. This pilot project has expanded across the mid-stream company’s operations as it successfully addresses the requirements for privacy and site regulations.

Additionally, a leading global stock exchange operating in 30 countries with 60+ offices engaged Credivera to implement a return-to-work program that met the global regulatory requirements for their employees and partners using verified credentials. The technology supported the grand opening of the fintech’s new headquarters with permissioned guest access, personal data privacy compliance, and a COVID-19 health attestation solution.

As a made-in-Canada software solution, the adoption of these digital solutions in our key industries elevates our country’s recognition in the digital economy. To learn more about the application of verified digital credentials in the workforce, visit Credivera.com.

About Credivera

Credivera is a technology platform that provides proof of certifications and work experience. The cloud technology collects and verifies digital credentials while using blockchain to maintain a real-time, auditable record. Started in 2017 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Credivera’s solutions use globally accepted standards to help business leaders in over 30 countries achieve their goals associated with the verification of credentials and compliance. Visit Credivera to learn more about the Network, The Wallet, and their Compliance tools.

About CANA Group of Companies

CANA Group of Companies has been a respected and trusted construction and energy-services provider in Alberta for over 78 years. CANA has a reputation for delivering projects safely, on budget, and on schedule. Since 2002, CANA Group has been a proud member of Canada’s 50 Best Privately Managed Companies, receiving Platinum membership status in 2008. The Simpson family has owned and managed the CANA Group for more than five decades. Visit www.cana.ca to learn more about CANA’s services and project successes.

Media Contacts

Credivera:

Leslie Newell

communications@credivera.com

1-800-805-5710

CANA Group of Companies

Alexandria King

cana.communications@cana.ca

403-255-5521