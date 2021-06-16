One of Toronto's Largest Patios Returns As An Art Park

Toronto, Ontario, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 16, 2021 - Toronto, ON | RendezViews and Collective Arts Brewing are excited to announce the transformation of one of Toronto’s largest outdoor patios into a one-of-a-kind, immersive and sensory art experience.

RendezViews opened last year and is a partnership between neighbouring restaurants, The Fifth and The Ballroom. Taking over a parking lot at Richmond and John, it quickly became one of Toronto’s go-to summer destination patios.

An idea was born last November when Mayor John Tory dubbed 2021 the Year of the Arts, to transform RendezViews and inspire a greater impact as a destination. “I wanted to use the power of art to restore hope, joy, optimism and vibrancy to the city,” says Oliver Geddes (Owner, The Fifth).

Hamilton-based Collective Arts Brewing, known for its colourful and creative labels (and a longtime collaborator and supporter of artists) was the perfect partner to bring this vision to life.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RendezViews this summer. This is an exciting opportunity to create a space in the heart of downtown Toronto to safely celebrate summer with friends while enjoying incredible art, music, food and drinks,” says Matt Johnston, Co-Founder and CEO of Collective Arts.

The two featured artists, Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack (Clandestinos Art) will have the former parking lot, as well as the adjacent mural at The Ballroom as their canvas. The 80 picnic tables will also be painted in four distinct colours: bright yellow, pink, green, and turquoise.

The piece, titled Reflections by Clandestinos Art will be a visual story of triumph, optimism, and community growth. The aim is to have the mural completed by June 24th for a full reveal and true celebration.

“Times have changed and Toronto wants and deserves something that meets the moment - an evolution of a destination Toronto doesn’t have but needs right now,” says Barry Taylor (Director of Operations, The Ballroom)

RendezViews will feature a roster of Collective Arts’ craft beverages such as: Life In the Clouds IPA, Dry Gin & Soda with Grapefruit, Lemon & Thyme and Mango & Pineapple Hard Tea.

About RendezViews

RendezViews is Toronto’s largest outdoor patio. With the Toronto skyline as its backdrop, it has been a summer destination for sports, movie nights and cultural programming since launching in 2020. It is a partnership between neighbouring restaurants, The Fifth and The Ballroom. For more information, go to rendezviews.ca.

About Collective Arts Brewing

Collective Arts, founded in 2013 in Hamilton, Ontario, fuses the creativity of craft beverages with the inspired talents of artists from around the world. Their beverages are designed to be as diverse, creative, and unwavering as the artists profiled; respecting tradition, but not constrained by it. Collective Arts features limited-edition works of art by artists that change every few months. To date, more than 1,000 artists and musicians have been featured and championed by Collective Arts. Collective Arts was named 2020 Brand of the Year by Strategy Magazine, one of LinkedIn’s 2018 & 2019 Top 25 Canadian Startups, and is now distributing in every Canadian province, 20 U.S. states, the UK, eight countries in the EU, China and Australia.

About Clandestinos Art

Clandestinos Art was founded in 2021 by visual storytellers Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack. Together they are dedicated to painting murals around the world by creating colorful narratives that unify both real and imaginary dimensions. Clandestinos Art manifest their creative expression through highly detailed and rendered compositions that combine landscapes, portraiture and design elements to transform spaces into an experience.

