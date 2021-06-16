The Global Dental Floss Market is expected to grow by $ 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Floss Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828783/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on dental floss market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising oral health awareness among consumers, increasing number of innovative products, and growing market penetration of dental care products. In addition, rising oral health awareness among consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental floss market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The dental floss market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Waxed floss

• Unwaxed floss

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of automated floss dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the dental floss market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of 3D flossers and rising emphasis on biodegradable dental flossers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dental floss market covers the following areas:

• Dental floss market sizing

• Dental floss market forecast

• Dental floss market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental floss market vendors that include 3M Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the dental floss market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

