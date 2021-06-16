The Global Snoring Control Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 323.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Snoring Control Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796694/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on snoring control devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of nasal devices and chin straps, high prevalence of sleep disorders, increasing demand for home-care settings, and increased incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. In addition, low cost of nasal devices and chin straps is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The snoring control devices market analysis includes product type segment and geographic landscape.



The snoring control devices market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Mandibular advancement devices

• Tongue stabilizing devices

• Nasal devices

• Chin straps

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the use of 3D printing technology in the production of snoring control devices as one of the prime reasons driving the snoring control devices market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus toward online promotional and marketing strategies and integration of mobile devices with home healthcare systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on snoring control devices market covers the following areas:

• Snoring control devices market sizing

• Snoring control devices market forecast

• Snoring control devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading snoring control devices market vendors that include Apnea Sciences Corp., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Meditas Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., MPowrx Health and Wellness Products 2012 Inc., ResMed Inc., SomnoMed Ltd., and Tomed GmbH. Also, the snoring control devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

