AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares for Mass Production of Plant-Based Proteins For Use in Its Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) Through its subsidiary AREV Cambodia is pleased to announce the Company has completed its land survey and soil analysis for cultivation of mushrooms, moringa and breadfruit.



Mr. Rem Sareub, Head of Agriculture for AREV Cambodia has completed the soil and land survey of the company’s 20 hectare leased land parcel in the Stoung District of Cambodia. The land has sufficient water resources for rainy and dry seasons. The land is surrounded by an irrigation canal with ground water at a depth of 1.5 meters and is a plateau that will not flood. The soil is grey sandy clay with worms and beneficial insects and has a pH of 7. The NPK is ideal and not salty with fair alkalinity levels. The analysis definitively indicates that the land is excellent for the organic cultivation of the several strains of functional mushrooms, Moringa and breadfruit that can be used in the Company’s Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) product into our SUS-TAINN™ product in development.

Mushrooms are a very good source of protein for meat substitutes and are natural medicine factories. The following are the type of mushrooms grown by Mr. Rem, an expert in the agriculture field. Mr. Rem has successfully cultivated a variety of mushrooms, including Birch Polypore (Fomitopsis betulina), Red-belted Conk (Fomitopsis pinicola), Reishi / Lacquer Conk (Ganoderma lingzhi) , Agarikon/Quinine Conk (Laricifomes officinalis), False Tinder Polypore (Fomes fomentarius), Chaga Clinker Polypore (Inonotus obliquus), Birch Mazegill (Trametes betulina), Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor), Cordyceps - Scarlet Caterpillarclub (Cordyceps militaris), Lion’s Main(Hericium erinaceus) and Morels (Morchella). AREV plans to assess each for its characteristics and functional value so the Company can focus on mass production of two or three mushrooms as an efficient and efficacious source of plant-based protein.

According to the Good Food Institute, a respected non-profit in this field, the plant-based sector compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be 27% over the next 5 years. The Good Food Institute further claims that as of today, approximately 57% of North American households have purchased plant-based foods, with roughly 78% of such households engaging in repeat orders.

With the world focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, along with enhanced nutrition and health, UBS forecasts the plant-based foods market space to dramatically increase from about USD $5 billion to $85 billion by 2030. Bloomberg also projects that plant-based meat could make up a quarter of the USD $1.8 trillion meat market by 2040.

Mr. Michael Withrow, CEO of AREV, stated, “Our Cambodia operations are doing great work. We can now move forward with confidence that the cultivation conditions are prime for producing plant-based proteins that can be marketed globally and integrated into our SUS-TAINN™ Branded RUTF in development.”

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevlifesciences.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Inc.

AREV (AREV) is a fully integrated, early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public healthcare metrics through innovations and successful collaborations in the life science industry. Our strategy is dedicated to generating revenue by way of novel therapeutic approaches to human nutrition and malnutrition, pandemic diseases, and neglected chronic co-morbidities. We are invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and have a significant footprint in human nutrition including the development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of COVID-19. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in nutritional therapeutics and rational drug design, driven by molecular epidemiology. AREV’s business model is driven by leveraging its core competency of extraction to produce ingredients and compounds for its pipeline of products.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.