The Global Battery Recycling Market is expected to grow by $ 6.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

Our report on battery recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap, legislation support for battery recycling, and increasing urbanization in emerging markets. In addition, widening lithium supply-demand gap is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The battery recycling market analysis includes battery chemistry, battery source, and geographic landscape.



The battery recycling market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Battery Chemistry

• Lead-acid

• Lithium

• Others



By Battery Source

• Automotive

• Electronic appliance

• Others



This study identifies the rising stewardship collaboration for battery recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the battery recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government support for EVs and opening of battery recycling facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on battery recycling market covers the following areas:

• Battery recycling market sizing

• Battery recycling market forecast

• Battery recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery recycling market vendors that include Accurec Recycling GmbH, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, The Doe Run Resources Corp., and Umicore. Also, the battery recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

