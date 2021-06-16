The Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market is expected to grow by $ 51.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188386/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive on-board power inverter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to stay connected during long-distance journeys, increasing need to retain drivers, and growing popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks. In addition, need to stay connected during long-distance journeys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive on-board power inverter market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive on-board power inverter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing focus of automotive OEMs on efficient power management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive on-board power inverter market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of electric vehicles and growing popularity of pure sinewave inverters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive on-board power inverter market vendors that include Cobra, COTEK Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lear Corp., Samlex America Inc., Schumacher Electric Corp., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automotive on-board power inverter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

