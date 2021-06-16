Detroit Diesel Makes Impactful Clean Energy Commitment through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit Diesel is the industry leading complete powertrain manufacturer in the North American commercial segment. Today they announced the company’s enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that allows DTE Electric customers to attribute a percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects. Detroit Diesel has committed to an escalating enrollment that will ultimately support 100,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually in 2028, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 15,412 passenger vehicles driven for one year.*

Detroit Diesel is a manufacturer of state-of-the-art heavy-duty diesel engines, axles and transmissions specifically designed for integrated, optimized performance and efficiency inside Freightliner and Western Star Trucks. The company’s product portfolio includes advanced safety systems and telematics, delivering a total trucking solution. A subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, Detroit Diesel has built more than five million engines since 1938.

“For over 83 years, Detroit Diesel has been a premier industry leader when it comes to our products, our employees and our position as part of the Heavy Duty Truck Market in North America,” said Matthew Pfaffenbach, head of operations, Detroit Diesel. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in sustainability. Our clean energy commitment through MIGreenPower aligns with the Daimler Trucks North America plan to make its Truck Manufacturing Plants carbon neutral by 2025 and offer exclusively carbon neutral trucks and buses by 2039.”

Detroit Diesel joins more than 350 Michigan businesses and 32,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment and support the development of Michigan-made renewable energy. Prominent business subscribers include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Bedrock, the University of Michigan and the Detroit Zoo. The State of Michigan also recently announced that it will enroll eligible state buildings in the program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Detroit Diesel to the program,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “Detroit Diesel is one of Southeast Michigan’s top original equipment suppliers, and we appreciate the opportunity to help them decarbonize their operations by enrolling in MIGreenPower.”

Launched in 2017, DTE’s MIGreenPower program is now among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S. Customers who enroll in the program are accelerating the development of Michigan-made wind and solar energy, bringing more clean energy to the grid and creating a cleaner Michigan for all Michiganders.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

About Detroit Diesel

Detroit® is a single-source trucking business solution that offers mid-range and heavy-duty diesel engines, ePowertrains, transmissions, axles, safety systems and connected vehicle services for on-highway and vocational commercial markets. Detroit® products are sold and serviced through a network of hundreds of locations in North America. For more information, or to find the nearest Detroit® location, visit DemandDetroit.com. Detroit® is a brand of Detroit Diesel Corporation, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

###