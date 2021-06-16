InvisibleShield Announces GlassFusion+ Canvas Screen Protection for iPad

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG InvisibleShield® , the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion+ Canvas for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen), iPad Air (4th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen). GlassFusion+ Canvas is designed for those who want to recreate the experience of writing or drawing on paper while using a stylus with their tablet. The matte surface elevates the creative experience by providing friction and stroke resistance similar to paper, yet it’s totally transparent. GlassFusion+ Canvas is made with a flexible polymer that absorbs shock and disperses impact to protect the iPad screen from impact and scratches.



“For many, drawing on paper with a pencil is a more thoughtful and deliberate process than using a stylus to draw on a tablet screen,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “For those who create, GlassFusion+ Canvas is designed to help them feel the sensation and texture of drawing on paper while they draw digitally.”

GlassFusion+ Canvas product features include:

Extreme Impact and Scratch Protection: The elite hybrid polymer found in GlassFusion + Canvas absorbs shock and disperses impact.

The elite hybrid polymer found in GlassFusion Canvas absorbs shock and disperses impact. Simulated Paper Texture: the matte surface provides friction and stroke resistance, just like paper.

the matte surface provides friction and stroke resistance, just like paper. Improved Stylus Performance: The matte surface prevents the stylus from slipping and sliding across the screen.

The matte surface prevents the stylus from slipping and sliding across the screen. Glare Reduction: The matte surface reduces glare on your screen.

The matte surface reduces glare on your screen. Anti-microbial Treatment Protects Your Screen Protector: GlassFusion + Canvas contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

GlassFusion Canvas contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. Chip and Crack Protection: GlassFusion + Canvas won’t chip which prevents cracks from starting and spreading.

GlassFusion Canvas won’t chip which prevents cracks from starting and spreading. Easy Apply® Installation: EZ Apply® tabs and a drop-in installation tray make applying your GlassFusion+ Canvas simple and accurate.



Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ Canvas for the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen), iPad Air (4th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen ) is available now on ZAGG.com for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device1. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked, and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4f666f3-e972-4aa3-8558-d0e76b3b957c