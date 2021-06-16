Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Production Plant

CUPERTINO, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has awarded an engineering services contract to Worley for the Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ renewable jet and diesel plant in Riverbank, California.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel project is designed to hydrotreat renewable oils with hydrogen from orchard and forest wood waste. By utilizing hydroelectric electricity and carbon sequestration along with negative carbon intensity hydrogen, the Aemetis plant is expected to produce among the lowest carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel in the world.

“Operations at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant are scheduled to begin in 2023 at the rate of 45 million gallons per year, expanding to 90 million gallons by early 2025,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “The Carbon Zero project team includes Koch Project Solutions as the EPC, Worley for engineering and technical solutions, Axens for process engineering and technology license, and ATSI serving as owner’s representative, working with our in-house Aemetis technology, development, finance, regulatory, and Global Sales and Trading team members. The renewable jet and diesel produced at the Riverbank plant will supply the aviation and trucking industries with low carbon, low emission, renewable fuel.”

Worley is providing engineering to implement the Axens North America renewable jet and diesel technology at the Riverbank site. The Axens technology produces renewable jet and renewable diesel in an integrated process.

“We are very pleased to be supported by the extensive expertise provided by Worley for the engineering on the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant, and we look forward to working with the Worley team on this project,” said Tom Terris, Project Manager at Koch Project Solutions.

“Delivering a more sustainable future for our customers is at the core of everything we do. Working with Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions on this project reinforces our commitment to helping our customers navigate the energy transition, while also underpinning our position and industry leadership in low-carbon fuels,” said Karen Sobel, Group President, Americas at Worley.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel integrated biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

About Koch Project Solutions

Koch Project Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for capital project execution. Built on a foundation of safety, Koch Project Solutions partners with project owners to develop customized execution and contracting strategies designed to maximize the return on investment. Koch Project Solutions is a part of Koch Engineered Solutions providing world-class services and technologies broadly across industrial sectors. Superior Outcomes. Consistently Delivered. Learn more at our website: www.kochprojectsolutions.com .

About Worley

Worley delivers project and asset services for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors around the world. It provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, as well as consulting services. Every day Worley helps its customers get one step closer to solving the planet’s complex issues, such as climate change, the energy transition, digital transformation and how it is delivering a more sustainable world. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . Or visit worley.com .

