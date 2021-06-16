Mizuho Americas Expands its Industrials Franchise with the Hiring of Christopher Parkinson as Senior Equity Research Analyst

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Christopher Parkinson as Managing Director and Senior Industrials Equity Research Analyst to cover the chemical, agriculture, and packaging industries. Parkinson is the latest addition to Mizuho’s global industrials franchise, with top-ranked Japan chemicals coverage headed by Mikiya Yamada (Nikkei Veritas #1). Based in New York, Parkinson will report to the Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.



“ESG issues are increasingly topical for investors and create growth opportunities for chemical, agricultural, and packaging companies, which are integral to providing solutions and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” said Gilbertson. “Chris is valued for his in-depth research, detailed financial modelling, and client focus. His global perspective complements our existing international capabilities and the broadening needs of our client base well.”

Parkinson joins from Credit Suisse where he spent 11 years, most recently as Managing Director, Global Sector Coordinator, and Senior Equity research analyst for US Chemicals and Agriculture. He was named Runner-Up in Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for his team’s work in the Chemicals Sector and ranked second globally among hedge funds.

