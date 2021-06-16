RateLinx Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected RateLinx as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021. This is the fourth year the company has received the award.



This award recognizes RateLinx’s work with a global energy company in 2020. They were looking to leverage their freight spend information to yield broader supply chain efficiencies, make better, faster decisions and reduce costs in the logistics operation. The RateLinx solution enabled the shipper to fully centralize freight audit and payment activities across all divisions. It also standardized and automated processes within a single, integrated system for all carriers. Finally able to measure and monitor performance in real-time, the company improved its logistics performance, reduced transportation costs, and can quickly adjust to changing demands or unexpected events with confidence.

“We are particularly proud of the Top Supply Chain Projects award this year,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “After a challenging year for supply chains and shippers, to be recognized for the impact our solutions provide is remarkable. By leveraging our solutions in one of the toughest years, our customers achieved and surpassed their goals, bringing transparency to their data to help them make smart, informed decisions when it mattered most.”

Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. Empowered with data quality and complete visibility into logistics operations and spend, customers can reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead."

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

