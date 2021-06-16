Stallion Gold Commences Surface Exploration at Valley County, Idaho Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (Frankfurt: HM4) (“Stallion Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a field crew from Idaho has commenced a Surface Exploration Program (the “Program”) on the Horse Heaven Gold Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”) near Yellow Pine, Idaho.



"This is an exciting time for the Company as we kick off our first ground-based exploration program. The program is critical to advance the Project in preparation for advanced geophysical surveys and drill hole targeting. We’re also happy to report that the majority of the crew and resources are from Idaho as we work to support economic development in the state,” said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Gold.

The field crew, under direction of Stallion Gold President and Qualified Person William Breen, P.G., is undertaking an extensive soil, stream sediment, and rock geochemical survey of the Golden Gate Fault Zone, aiming to determine the location of anomalous Gold and Antimony.

“We are excited to begin work along the Golden Gate Fault Zone,” said Breen. “This is the start of an incredible project, which we believe will lead to some very interesting results and further our understanding of the geology and mineralization present at Horse Heaven.”

Planned Surface Exploration

The initial surface exploration at the Horse Heaven Gold Property will consist of approximately 1,000 samples, the contents of which will be laboratory analyzed to locate mineralization which was the first reported in historical surveys over 40 years ago. The mobilization of the field crew represents the first step in a series of robust testing plans, implementing a combination of classic methods and cutting-edge technology and science. A ground magnetic and VLF geophysical survey will be done for the first time along the Golden Gate Fault Zone, the priority target zone of this initial program. These initial geophysical and geochemical surveys will be followed by IP or CSAMT geophysical survey to define drill targets for maximum efficiency and accuracy.

It is expected the initial phase of the surface exploration will take three to four weeks to complete. The surface geology results and geochemical assay results will be released will be released at the end of the groundwork exploration program once results are available and reviewed.

The Company views the gold mineralization as a structurally controlled epithermal system along the Golden Gate Fault Zone. A long-lived Intrusion Related Gold System that is thought to be the driving force for the Gold and Antimony mineralization found at Horse Heaven. The Stibnite Gold Project of Perpetua Resources adjacent to Horse Heaven has historical production of Gold and Antimony with substantial additional known ounces in similar structures.

Horse Heaven Gold Project

The Project is comprised of 695 mining claims covering 5,644 hectares in Valley County, Idaho making it one of the largest single parcel exploration projects in the state. The Project shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project, one of the largest independent gold reserves, not only in the state, but in the country with over 6 million ounces gold (measured &indicated). The state has seen increased mining and exploration activity as companies alongside Hybrid desire projects in stable geopolitical locations with clear permitting procedures.

About Stallion Gold

Stallion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of precious metals and critical minerals at its Horse Heaven Gold Property in Idaho. Stallion Gold is using modern exploration techniques to explore historical and new mineral targets on its expansive land package. A strong management team brings expertise in both the capital markets and the technical talent for acquiring early-stage property with highly prospective targets. The shares of Stallion Gold trade on the TSX-V under the symbol: STUD.

Qualified Person

William Breen, (Registered Member 04203997 of SME), and is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Breen is an officer of the Company.

